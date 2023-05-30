English Danish





To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

30 May 2023

Corporate Announcement No. 52/2023

Jyske Realkredit expands its Executive Board

With effect from 1 June 2023, Anders Lund Hansen is appointed Director and member of the Executive Board of Jyske Realkredit. Anders Lund Hansen, MBA, is 50 years old and has for the past five years been Head of Jyske Realkredit’s Securities Division and part of the management of Group Treasury of the Jyske Bank Group.

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen, CEO and Director, states in connection with the appointment of Anders Lund Hansen:

”The overall competence of the Executive Board with respect to funding will be strengthened with the appointment of Anders Lund Hansen. Funding is crucial for a mortgage credit institution which is also reflected in increasingly complex regulation. The correlation to the ESG agenda, including the ambition to a considerable extent to use mortgage bonds for the green transition, underlines the importance of the funding side also with respect to the development of the business.”

If you have any questions, please contact Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen, CEO and Director, at +45 4025 8874

Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit A/S

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen

CEO and Director

CV summary for Anders Lund Hansen enclosed:









