South & Central America Colorectal Procedure Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $1.42 Billion by 2028 at a 13.6% CAGR

The colorectal procedure market in South & Central America is expected to grow from US$ 664.91 million in 2022 to US$ 1,427.31 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2028.



The colorectal procedural market players focus on launching new products to expand their geographic reach and enhance capacities to cater to a greater than existing customer base.

In August 2021, Ethicon announced the ECHELON CIRCULAR Powered Stapler results. The product helped in 74% reduction in the anastomotic leak and a 44% reduction in 30-day inpatient hospital readmission rates after colorectal surgery compared to the manual circular staplers.

Similarly, Medicare, the popular government insurance program, provides cover for PAP tests, pelvic exams, and clinical colon examinations for colorectal cancer screening every two years. Such programs and developments and launch of new products are likely to bring new trends in the colorectal procedural test market in the coming years, thereby supporting its growth.



The South & Central America colorectal procedure market is further segmented into Argentina, Brazil, and the Rest of South & Central America. The aging population and an increasing colorectal cancer prevalence are they major factors contributing to the market growth in this region. The market growth is also attributed to advancements in technology, which help lower the incidence of colorectal cancers. Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer in Brazil and poses a significant public health concern.

According to the Brazilian Ministry of Health, the incidence of colon cancer has significantly gone up, and it can be associated with the increased pesticide application to the crops. In 2020, ~55,102 new colorectal cases were recorded in Brazil, per the Globocan 2020 data; ~27,346 cases were found in males, while ~27,756 cases were reported in females. ~30% of all colorectal cases correspond to rectal tumors requiring complex multidisciplinary treatment.

The Brazilian Society of Surgical Oncology (SBCO) has published guidelines for treating rectal cancer, which address the main issues of the daily clinical practice, to provide surgeons treating rectal cancer with the most up-to-date information based on the best evidence in the literature.



The South & Central America colorectal procedure market is segmented into product, surgery type, end user, indication and country.

Based on product, the South & Central America colorectal procedure market is divided into endoscope, electrosurgery, handheld devices and visual systems, sealing and stapling devices, ligation clips and dilators and speculas, cutter and shears, accessories, and others.

Based on surgery type, the South & Central America colorectal procedure market is segmented into right hemicolectomy, left hemicolectomy, subtotal colectomy, low anterior resection, abdomino-perineal resection, and others (including endoscopic surgery).

Based on end user, the South & Central America colorectal procedure market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, surgery centers, and others.

Based on indication, the South & Central America colorectal procedure market is segmented into colon polyps, Crohn's disease, colorectal cancer, colitis, irritable bowel syndrome, and other indications.

Based on country, the market is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America. Brazil dominated the market share in 2022. B. Braun Melsungen AG; Boston Scientific Corporation; Cardinal Health Inc.; Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.); Medtronic; and Olympus Corporation are the leading companies operating in the colorectal procedure market in South & Central America.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value ($) in 2022 $664.91 Million Forecasted Market Value ($) by 2028 $1427.31 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.6%

