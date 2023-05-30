Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Global Market Report 2023: Integration of AI Chatbots Represents a New Frontier in the Industry

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global travel arrangement and reservation services market grew from $327.93 billion in 2022 to $408.73 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6%. The travel arrangement and reservation services market is expected to grow to $613.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.7%.

Travel agencies and tour operators are increasingly using chatbots to offer personalized travel bookings to customers. A chatbot is an artificial intelligence program that can simulate a conversation with customers through messages or telephone calls and perform tasks such as ticket bookings and hotel reservations.

Chatbots are an alternative to mobile applications and websites that provide personalized recommendations and bookings based on travel preferences and dates of travel. For instance, Booking.com allows travelers to book flights and hotels through chatbots on Skype, Facebook Messenger, and Slack. Other such chatbots include Dorothy, DoNotPay, Expedia, and Air New Zealand's Oscar.



Western Europe was the largest region in the travel arrangement and reservation services market in 2022. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the travel arrangement and reservation services market. The regions covered in the travel arrangement and reservation services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the travel arrangement and reservation services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Travel Agencies; Tour Operators; Convention And Visitors Bureaus; Other Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services

2) By Mode of Travel: Domestic Travel; Foreign Travel

3) By Mode of Booking: Online; Online



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $408.73 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $613.45 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global

