Belladonna Alkaloids Market is Projected to increase at a CAGR of around 6.85% during 2023 to 2031: Exclusive report by Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global belladonna alkaloids market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 6.85% by 2031.

Belladonna alkaloids are a group of naturally occurring chemical compounds derived from the belladonna plant (Atropa belladonna). These alkaloids, including atropine, scopolamine, and hyoscyamine, have various medicinal uses and find applications in the pharmaceutical industry. Belladonna alkaloids primarily treat gastrointestinal disorders, respiratory diseases, and certain eye conditions. They are also used as pre-anesthetic medications and in managing Parkinson's disease.

Belladonna Alkaloids Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 6.85% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Application, Route of Administration, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





The belladonna alkaloids market is mostly driven by the pharmaceutical industry. These alkaloids are used to make medicines for various illnesses and have several therapeutic uses. The demand for belladonna alkaloids is fueled by the rising incidence of ailments, including Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal issues. Pharmaceutical drugs containing belladonna alkaloids are more in demand as the world's senior population grows. Consumers are increasingly favoring herbal and natural medicines. Belladonna alkaloids, produced from the belladonna plant, are growing in demand from those searching for alternative remedies. This pattern fuels the market's desire for belladonna alkaloids.

Recent Development in the Belladonna Alkaloids Market:

In July 2022, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc. of Germany launched its product Transderm-Scop (a skin patch) in the retail and online platform markets with a new formulation of 1 mg/72 HR that was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Competitive Landscape

Following is a list of top market players operating in the global market for belladonna alkaloids includes:

Pfizer Inc.

Caleb Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

C2 Pharma

Myungmoon Pharm Co Ltd

Wuhan Senwayer Century

Market Segmentation:

The type, application, mode of administration, end user, and geography are all examined while examining the worldwide belladonna alkaloids market.

The market for belladonna alkaloids is segmented into three types based on type: atropine, hyoscyamine, and scopolamine. Atropine has the largest revenue share in the global market for belladonna alkaloids, with a growth rate of 7.5%.

The worldwide belladonna alkaloids market is segmented into categories based on the application, including gastrointestinal diseases, respiratory disorders, overactive bladder, preoperative settings, and others. During the projection period, the gastrointestinal segment is expected to increase with a high revenue CAGR.

The global market for belladonna alkaloids is segmented into oral, topical, injectable, and other segments based on the method of administration. The market for belladonna alkaloids has the biggest revenue share in the injectable sector.

The worldwide belladonna alkaloids market is segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical firms, research institutes and labs, and others based on the end user. The market for belladonna alkaloids in the world is dominated by the healthcare sector in terms of revenue.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports conducted extensive global market research on the belladonna alkaloids industry. We examined the fundamental characteristics of the market, notable investment opportunities, regional development patterns, ten-year revenue estimates, competing market actors, and mergers and acquisitions.

