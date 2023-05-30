Self-Care Market Growth Opportunities: Healthcare and Information Technology Industry Convergence to Fuel Self-Care Innovations

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-Care: Enabling Technologies and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Self-Care: Enabling Technologies and Growth Opportunities comprises an analysis of physical self-care technologies and growth opportunities. It also provides actionable insights into the patent landscape across each physical self-care segment.

Self-care is a proactive and customized practice to establish and maintain an individual's holistic health and wellness, as well as a key enabler in preventing and managing diseases. Self-care encompasses physical, mental, emotional, social, and environmental approaches to enhance an individual's well-being. Self-care practices and interventions can empower people and communities with the agency to maintain and enhance their health and prevent and manage illnesses.

Self-care can often be complemented with products and services from professional healthcare providers, such as physicians, nurses, and healthcare centers, as needed, to improve the well-being of the end user. Self-care will not replace global healthcare systems or practices but will help enhance existing systems to achieve UHC.

Key Points Discussed

What is self-care, and what are the key technology segments within self-care?

What are the key technology trends and growth opportunities within the global physical self-care industry?

Who are the leading patent owners and/or applicants within each self-care segment?

Who are the leading innovators within each self-care segment?

What are the key growth opportunities within the global physical self-care sector?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8T: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Self-care Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Introduction to Self-care

Segmentation

Scope of Analysis

Overview of Self-care Technologies, Enablers, and Applications

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Diet, Nutrition, and Immunity

Factors Influencing Immunity

Gut Microbiome Technologies Enhancing Immunity

Patent Analytics for Gut Microbiome in Immune Health

Snapshot of Gut Microbiome Innovations for Immune Health

Overview of Next-generation Diet and Nutrition Technologies

Overview of the Patent Landscape for Diet and Nutrition Technologies

Snapshot of Diet and Nutritional Innovations for Wellness

Patent Trends: Takeaways for Diet, Nutrition, and Immunity

4. Self-care Devices

Technological Segmentation of Self-care Devices

Overview of Sleep Monitoring Self-care Technologies

Overview of Exercise Monitoring Self-care Technologies

Overview of Physiological Self-care Devices

Patent Analytics for Sleep and Exercise Self-care

Patent Analytics for Physiological Self-care Devices

Snapshot of Innovations in Self-care Devices

Patent Trends: Takeaways for Self-monitoring Devices

5. OTC Medicines

Technological Segmentation of Global OTC Medicines

Patent Analytics for Cold, Cough, and Allergy OTC Medicines

Patent Analytics for OTC Analgesics and Antipyretics

Patent Analytics for OTC Gastrointestinal Medicines

Patent Analytics for OTC Dermatological Medicines

Patent Analytics for Hand Sanitizers

Snapshot of OTC Innovations

OTC Medicine Patents: Takeaways

6. Skin, Hair, and Oral Care

Emerging Trends in Topical Skin Care Technologies

Overview of Topical Hair Care Technologies and Trends

Overview of Oral Care Technologies and Trends

Patent Analytics for Skin, Hair, and Oral Care

Snapshot of Skin, Hair, and Oral Care Innovations

Skin, Hair, and Oral Care Patents: Takeaways

7. The Road Ahead for Physical Self-care

Overview of the R&D and Emerging Technology Landscape

Overview of the Emerging Product and Services Landscape

Path to Industry Commercialization and Consumer Care

Important Emerging Business Models for Physical Self-care

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Postbiotics

Growth Opportunity 2: Connected Diet Care

Growth Opportunity 3: Digital OTC Therapy

Growth Opportunity 4: AI-powered Precision Skin, Hair, and Oral Care

9. Next Steps



