Self-Care Market Growth Opportunities: Healthcare and Information Technology Industry Convergence to Fuel Self-Care Innovations

Self-Care: Enabling Technologies and Growth Opportunities comprises an analysis of physical self-care technologies and growth opportunities. It also provides actionable insights into the patent landscape across each physical self-care segment.
Self-care is a proactive and customized practice to establish and maintain an individual's holistic health and wellness, as well as a key enabler in preventing and managing diseases. Self-care encompasses physical, mental, emotional, social, and environmental approaches to enhance an individual's well-being. Self-care practices and interventions can empower people and communities with the agency to maintain and enhance their health and prevent and manage illnesses.
Self-care can often be complemented with products and services from professional healthcare providers, such as physicians, nurses, and healthcare centers, as needed, to improve the well-being of the end user. Self-care will not replace global healthcare systems or practices but will help enhance existing systems to achieve UHC.
Key Points Discussed
- What is self-care, and what are the key technology segments within self-care?
- What are the key technology trends and growth opportunities within the global physical self-care industry?
- Who are the leading patent owners and/or applicants within each self-care segment?
- Who are the leading innovators within each self-care segment?
- What are the key growth opportunities within the global physical self-care sector?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8T: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Self-care Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Introduction to Self-care
- Segmentation
- Scope of Analysis
- Overview of Self-care Technologies, Enablers, and Applications
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Diet, Nutrition, and Immunity
- Factors Influencing Immunity
- Gut Microbiome Technologies Enhancing Immunity
- Patent Analytics for Gut Microbiome in Immune Health
- Snapshot of Gut Microbiome Innovations for Immune Health
- Overview of Next-generation Diet and Nutrition Technologies
- Overview of the Patent Landscape for Diet and Nutrition Technologies
- Snapshot of Diet and Nutritional Innovations for Wellness
- Patent Trends: Takeaways for Diet, Nutrition, and Immunity
4. Self-care Devices
- Technological Segmentation of Self-care Devices
- Overview of Sleep Monitoring Self-care Technologies
- Overview of Exercise Monitoring Self-care Technologies
- Overview of Physiological Self-care Devices
- Patent Analytics for Sleep and Exercise Self-care
- Patent Analytics for Physiological Self-care Devices
- Snapshot of Innovations in Self-care Devices
- Patent Trends: Takeaways for Self-monitoring Devices
5. OTC Medicines
- Technological Segmentation of Global OTC Medicines
- Patent Analytics for Cold, Cough, and Allergy OTC Medicines
- Patent Analytics for OTC Analgesics and Antipyretics
- Patent Analytics for OTC Gastrointestinal Medicines
- Patent Analytics for OTC Dermatological Medicines
- Patent Analytics for Hand Sanitizers
- Snapshot of OTC Innovations
- OTC Medicine Patents: Takeaways
6. Skin, Hair, and Oral Care
- Emerging Trends in Topical Skin Care Technologies
- Overview of Topical Hair Care Technologies and Trends
- Overview of Oral Care Technologies and Trends
- Patent Analytics for Skin, Hair, and Oral Care
- Snapshot of Skin, Hair, and Oral Care Innovations
- Skin, Hair, and Oral Care Patents: Takeaways
7. The Road Ahead for Physical Self-care
- Overview of the R&D and Emerging Technology Landscape
- Overview of the Emerging Product and Services Landscape
- Path to Industry Commercialization and Consumer Care
- Important Emerging Business Models for Physical Self-care
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Postbiotics
- Growth Opportunity 2: Connected Diet Care
- Growth Opportunity 3: Digital OTC Therapy
- Growth Opportunity 4: AI-powered Precision Skin, Hair, and Oral Care
9. Next Steps
