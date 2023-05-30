Portable Generator Global Market Report 2023: Rise in the Instances of Power Outages Due to Extreme Weather Conditions Boosts Demand

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Generator Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Diesel,Gaseous, Gasoline), By Power Range, By Application (Prime/Continuous, Emergency), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global portable generator market size is expected to reach at USD 6.79 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period.

Factors such as the rising demand for electricity, the unreliable grid infrastructure, the desire for solutions for emergency backup power, and the requirement for a consistent supply of electricity are driving the market for portable generators.

Moreover, power failures have prompted the introduction of standby power systems and portable generators, which may easily be carried out while meeting the need for a dependable and regular electricity supply.



With the increasing frequency of power outages and natural disasters, such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires, homeowners and businesses across the globe are becoming more reliant on portable generators to provide uninterrupted power supply during emergencies.

When the power goes out, portable generators can provide a reliable source of electricity to keep essential appliances and equipment running, such as lights, refrigerators, medical equipment, and communication devices. This is particularly important for businesses that rely on electricity to operate, such as hospitals, data centers, and manufacturing plants.



Technological advancements are driving the market, with the development of smart and connected generators that can be controlled remotely using mobile apps. These generators are equipped with sensors and communication technology that enables users to monitor and adjust various parameters from their smartphones, making them more convenient and user-friendly. Moreover, portable generators are also use for providing power in remote locations, and they are designed to be lightweight, compact, and easy to transport.



Portable Generator Market Report Highlights

The gasoline generator segment dominated the market in 2022. The ability of gasoline generators that can be used for a variety of purposes, including powering outdoor events and supplying backup power to homes and businesses during power outages is a major factor driving the segment growth

The medium power generators segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The necessity for reliable backup power and remote power generation in businesses and organizations are the key factors driving demand for these generators

The emergency segment dominated the market in 2022. The requirement for reliable backup power in the case of power outages or crises drives the need for emergency portable generators

The industrial end use segment is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The segment's growth can be linked to the necessity for dependable backup power in industries that rely on continuous operations, such as manufacturing and data centers

The Asia Pacific region dominated the regional market in 2022. The region's expanding construction sector is also increasing demand for portable generators for use on job sites to power tools and equipment

