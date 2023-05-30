Guns and Accessories Market to Worth USD 9.33 Billion by 2027 | With a 6.15% CAGR

Pune, India, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global guns and accessories market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.15%, reaching a projected size of USD 9.33 billion by 2027. In 2019, the market was valued at USD 6.14 billion. This indicates a significant growth potential for the industry as it continues to expand.

The guns and accessories market refers to the industry involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and sales of firearms and related equipment. This includes handguns, rifles, shotguns, ammunition, optics, scopes, gun cases, holsters, and various other accessories used by firearm owners and enthusiasts. The market is driven by factors such as personal safety concerns, sporting and recreational activities, military and law enforcement requirements, and the growing popularity of shooting sports. Additionally, factors like technological advancements in firearm manufacturing, customization options, and the increasing demand for self-defense tools contribute to the growth of the market.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/gun-and-accessories-market-103536

List of companies profiled in the Guns and Accessories Market report are:

AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS INC. (the U.S.)

Fabbrica d'Armi Pietro Beretta S.p.A. (Italy)

FN HERSTAL (Belgium)

General Dynamics Corporation (the U.S.)

Heckler & Koch GmbH (Germany)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (the U.S.)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (the U.S.)

REMINGTON OUTDOOR COMPANY (the U.S.)

Savage (Massachusetts, the U.S.)

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (the U.S.)

TAURUS INTERNATIONAL MANUFACTURING, INC. (the U.S.)

Other Players

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 6.15% 2027 Value Projection USD 9.33 Billion Market Size in 2019 USD 6.14 billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Geography

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Guns and Accessories Market Growth Drivers Increasing Violent Activities to Promote Guns and Accessories Adoption Rising Demand for Guns for Civilian Applications to Boost Market Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/gun-and-accessories-market-103536#summary

COVID-19 Impact:

The guns and accessories market, like many other industries, has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak and subsequent lockdown measures in various countries have affected manufacturing operations, disrupted supply chains, and led to changes in consumer behavior.

Segments:

By Type

Guns

Handgun

Shotgun

Rifles

Machine Gun

Accessories

Barrels

Grips

Magazines

Kits and Parts

Optics, Lasers, and Lights

Others

By Application

Defense

Law Enforcement

Civil

Hunting

Sports Shooting

Self-Defense

Others

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, the U.K, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (The Middle East & Africa and Latin America)

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/gun-and-accessories-market-103536

Market Driver

Promoting the Adoption of Guns and Accessories Through Heightened Violence

The increasing demand for guns and accessories in several countries can be attributed to their primary use by defense forces and law enforcement agencies in situations of war and counterterrorism. This demand has been further fueled by the rise in terrorist activities, cross-border conflicts, and political unrest globally. As a result, there is a growing need for firearms and related accessories to address these security challenges effectively.

In addition to the security concerns, the guns and accessories market is also benefiting from the increased defense expenditures and the procurement of advanced firearms by various nations. Many countries are actively pursuing military modernization programs to enhance their defense capabilities, which further drives the market growth for guns and accessories.

Market Growth to be Boosted by Increasing Demand for Guns in Civilian Applications

The market growth is set to soar as the demand for guns and related accessories in various civilian applications, including hunting, sports shooting, self-defense, and more, continues to rise. This surge is further fueled by the proliferation of shooting ranges, shooting sports programs, and heightened personal security concerns. Prominent organizations like USA Shooting, 4-H Shooting Sports, and Civilian Marksmanship Programs are actively training aspiring individuals, especially the youth, for prestigious global events such as the Olympics, World Shooting Championships, and other international competitions.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/gun-and-accessories-market-103536

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Global Guns and Accessories Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Guns Handgun Shotgun Rifles Machine Gun Accessories Barrels Grips Magazines Kits and Parts Optics, Lasers, and Lights Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Defense Law Enforcement Civil Hunting Sports Shooting Self-Defense Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the world



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/gun-and-accessories-market-103536

Industry Developments:

April 2020- Canadian government signed a contract of worth USD 6.5 million with Colt Canada to produce 262 C20 rifles, spare parts, and other associated equipment.

Read Related Insights:

Small Arms Market to Hit USD 6.52 Billion by 2027 | Global Small Arms Industry Growth, Share, Size, Analytical Report By Fortune Business Insights™

Ammunition Market to Hit USD 29.96 Billion by 2027 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 1.71% by 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com