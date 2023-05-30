In-App Advertising Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $240.4 Billion by 2027 at a 19% CAGR

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-App Advertising Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global in-app advertising market is expected to grow from $99.75 billion in 2022 to $119.69 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.0%. The in-app advertising market is expected to grow to $240.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.0%.

The increasing utilization of smartphones and tablets is driving the in-app advertising market forward. Smartphones are mobile phones that can be used for a wider variety of purposes other than making calls and messaging. Tablet is a device with a touchscreen interface larger than a smartphone. The increasing use of smartphones and tablets increases the use of mobile applications which host in-app advertisements.

Ad publishers develop highly targeted and personalized ads using in-app mobile advertising, which increases the likelihood that the audience will be interested in and click on them. For instance, according to the Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report published by the International Data Corporation (IDC), a US-based examiner and provider of data about various verticals, in 2021, global smartphone shipments reached 1.38 billion which was an increase of 7.7% over 2020.

The growth was expected to continue in 2022 and the total shipments were expected to reach 1.43 billion. Therefore, the increasing use of smartphones and tablets is driving the in-app advertising market forward.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the in-app advertising market. Major companies in the market are introducing new platforms and advanced technologies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in November 2021, Pixalate, a US-based fraud-protection company launched the industry's first ad fraud supply path optimization (SPO) technology. The new product is an addition to Pixalate's analytics platform and helps customers to pick higher-quality paths for delivering ads across various platforms. It will also help the companies to gain insights and detect low-quality inventory resources.



In January 2022, ironSource Ltd., an Israel-based business platform for the app economy, acquired Tapjoy, Inc for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is anticipated to boost the ironSource platform offering for mobile app and game developers through various areas of synergy. Tapjoy, Inc is a US-based mobile advertising and app monetization company.



North America was the largest region in the in-app advertising market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the in-app advertising market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the in-app advertising market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for in-app advertising ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The in-app advertising market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include:

The impact of sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and altered demand for goods and services due to the Russian Ukraine war, impacting various macro-economic factors and parameters in the Eastern European region and its subsequent effect on global markets.

The impact of higher inflation in many countries and the resulting spike in interest rates.

The continued but declining impact of COVID-19 on supply chains and consumption patterns.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

1) By Type: Banner Ads; Interstitial Ads; Rich Media Ads; Video Ads; Native Ads

2) By Platform: IOS; Android

3) By Application: Online Shopping; Messaging; Entertainment; Gaming And Ticketing



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $119.69 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $240.42 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.0% Regions Covered Global

