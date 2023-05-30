Disposable Endoscopes Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $7.32 Billion by 2030 at a 16.9% CAGR

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Endoscopes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Laparoscopes, Arthroscopes, Ureteroscopes, Cystoscopes, Bronchoscopes), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global disposable endoscopes market size is expected to reach USD 7.32 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2023 to 2030.

The significant rise in the incidence of peptic ulcers, urological, gastrointestinal, respiratory, and other disorders that require endoscopic procedures for diagnosis is the key factor driving the disposable endoscopes market. In addition, several technological advancements, increased adoption of disposable endoscopes and visualization systems in healthcare settings is another factor supporting global market.



Moreover, the reusable endoscopes have a risk of leakage and contamination over the time, which in turn, fuels the demand for disposable devices due to their low cross-contamination risk. In addition, disposable endoscopes are cost effective as compared to reusable products.

For instance, according to Single Use Endoscopy, a procedure with reusable endoscope costs around USD 1400-1900, whereas procedures with disposable endoscopes cost around USD 400 to USD1700. Thus. The several benefits of single use endoscopy devices is likely to facilitate their uptake in the forecast period.



In addition, the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and cost-effective products have accelerated the demand for single use endoscopes. Also, the robust demand from several end users is pushing manufacturers to expand their production capabilities as well as supply chain network. For instance, in November 2022 Fujifilm Europe B.V. and Scivita Medical Technology collaborated to distribute Scivita's broncho endoscopes across major countries in Europe.



Furthermore, the rising burden of target conditions, coupled with increasing elderly population is another factor supporting global market. The reduction of overall surgical procedures during the pandemic has partially impacted the overall endoscope industry growth in 2020. Whereas reduced chances of infection transmission and contamination to the healthcare personnel conducting endoscopy procedures is expected to boost the adoption of single use endoscopy devices over the forecast years.



Disposable Endoscopes Market Report Highlights

The bronchoscopes segment held the largest share owing to high burden of respiratory conditions and high adoption of endoscopy procedures for condition diagnosis

The cystoscopes segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate because of technological advancements in imaging techniques and increasing incidence of UTIs

The outpatient facilities segment accounted for the largest market in 2022 due to development in healthcare infrastructure and growth in adoption of minimally invasive procedures

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period due to high demand from end users amidst high disease burden and various strategic agreements by market players

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Disposable Endoscopes Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market drivers analysis

3.2.1.1 Increase in incidence of target disease

3.2.1.2 Technological advancements

3.2.1.3 Increased used of disposable endoscopes

3.2.1.4 Increasing trend of minimally invasive procedures

3.2.2 Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1 Dearth of skilled professionals

3.2.2.2 Product recalls and failures



Chapter 4 Disposable Endoscopes Market Segment Analysis, By Type, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition and Scope

4.2 Type Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Global Disposable Endoscopes Market, by Type, 2016 to 2030

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2030

4.5.1 Laparoscopes

4.5.1.1 Laparoscopes market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2 Arthroscopes

4.5.2.1 Arthroscopes market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.3 Ureteroscopes

4.5.3.1 Ureteroscopes market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.4 Cystoscopes

4.5.4.1 Cystoscopes market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.5 Gynecology Endoscopes

4.5.5.1 Gynecology endoscopes market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.6 Neuroendoscopes

4.5.6.1 Neuroendoscopes market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.7 Bronchoscopes

4.5.7.1 Bronchoscopes market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.8 Hysteroscopes

4.5.8.1 Hysteroscopes market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.9 Laryngoscopes

4.5.9.1 Laryngoscopes market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.10 Otoscopes

4.5.10.1 Otoscopes market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.11 Sigmoidoscopes

4.5.11.1 Sigmoidoscopes market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.12 Duodenoscopes

4.5.12.1 Duodenoscopes market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.13 Nasopharyngoscopes

4.5.13.1 Nasopharyngoscopes market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.14 Rhinoscopes

4.5.14.1 Rhinoscopes market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.15 Colonoscopes

4.5.15.1 Colonoscopes market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Disposable Endoscopes Market Segment Analysis, By End Use 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Definition and Scope

5.2 Interphase Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Disposable Endoscopes Market, by End Use, 2016 to 2030

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2030

5.5.1 Outpatient Facilities

5.5.1.1 Outpatient facilities market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.2 Hospitals

5.5.2.1 Hospitals estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Disposable Endoscopes Market Segment Analysis, By Region, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Disposable Endoscopes Market - Competitive Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Ambu A/S

Boston Scientific Corporation

obp Surgical Corporation

COOPERSURGICAL, INC.

Flexicare medical Limited

Welch Allyn (Hill Rom)

HOYA Corporation

KARL STORZ

Olympus Corporation

OTU Medical

