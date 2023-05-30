The structural heart market was valued at US$ 14,245.55 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 22,560.88 million by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2028

New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Structural Heart Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Procedure, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463356/?utm_source=GNW



Structural heart disease is a non-coronary defect of the heart, thus not affecting the blood vessels in the heart.Most structural heart conditions are present since birth (congenital), but these can also be acquired later in life owing to wear & tear from infection.



The devices that are used in structural heart disease comprise replacement and repair devices, such as devices that are used for the treatment of heart-related diseases. Structural heart devices comprise annuloplasty rings and heart valve balloons occluders, among others.



Growing Use of Artificial Intelligence in Structural Heart Provides Lucrative Opportunities for Structural Heart Market During Forecast Period



The number of interventional structural heart disease (SHD) procedures, such as transcatheter valve procedures, has increased significantly in recent years, triggering the need for well-founded knowledge about optimal anatomical spatial orientation during these procedures.This has led to the development of new procedural capabilities and technologies in periprocedural planning.



Ongoing developments in machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) facilitate the routine use of individualized segmented 3D heart models that allow to use multiple imaging modalities in combination with other.As AI enables computers to perform tasks at a greater speed and with potentially better precision than humans, risk stratification and outcome aspects can be optimized in the future.



The application of computer modeling, 3D printing, and AI has already led to transformations in procedure planning and physician education on SHD.These technologies also promise unlimited possibilities.



With further research and development, AI can advance precision medicine at every step, including diagnosis, treatment stratification and device selection, procedure delivery and guidance, and post-procedure/discharge monitoring and rehabilitation, and create ample opportunities in the structural heart market.



The structural heart is a rapidly evolving branch of cardiology, and North American, European, and other developing countries are experiencing advancements in related technologies.The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is rising in these countries.



The structural heart market is at the initial stage of development in regions such as Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.For instance, in India, KIMS Hospital provides services for the structural heart in South India.



Most of the people in South India chew or smoke tobacco; as a result, the incidence of structural heart disease is increasing in this region. According to the American Heart, cardiovascular diseases caused ~19.1 million deaths worldwide in 2020. In 2020, Eastern Europe and Central Asia had the highest cardiovascular mortality rates. Oceania, North Africa, the Middle East, Central Europe, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia also reported higher mortality rates. Thus, with the rising incidence of structural heart diseases in the abovementioned regions, the market players are likely to create significant opportunities to offer effective products in the structural heart market in the coming years.



Structural Heart Market, By Procedure-Based Insights



Based on procedure, the structural heart market is segmented into aortic valve stenosis, aortic valve regurgitation, and left atrial appendage closure.In 2022, the aortic valve stenosis segment held the largest share of the structural heart market.



However, the left atrial appendage closure segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The aortic valve stenosis segment is further segmented into balloon valvuloplasty, aortic valve replacement, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), aortic valve repair, and mitral valve repair and replacement.



The aortic valve repair subsegment of structural heart market held the largest market share in 2022; however, the aortic valve replacement subsegment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The aortic valve regurgitation is further segmented into mitral valve repair and replacement, aortic valve repair, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), and aortic valve replacement.



Transcatheter aortic valve replacement is one of the advanced minimally invasive procedures for the treatment of aortic stenosis, which is gaining popularity in developing economies.The key players launched new products and accessories to simplify the overall procedures.



For instance, in 2022, Abbott launched Navitor, its latest-generation transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) system, making the minimally invasive device available for people in India with severe aortic stenosis at high or extreme surgical risk. Additionally, there has been an increase in the number of training programs and conferences on a global level for such procedures, which is likely to contribute to the growth structural heart market in the coming years.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions, Center for Device and Radiological Health, Center for Disease Control and Prevention, American Board of International Medicine, and American College of Cardiology are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the structural heart market.

