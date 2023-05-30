Where are North & East Ontario’s worst roads? Some repeat offenders, some new additions to CAA’s annual Worst Roads survey

OTTAWA, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAA North & East Ontario today announced its annual list of Ontario’s worst roads for 2023, with repeat offender Carling Avenue topping the list for the 19th consecutive year.



The 19-kilometre roadway running across the city through suburban, developed and urban neighbourhoods was again the target of voters’ disapproval. Other top five Ottawa roads include familiar names like Hunt Club Road, Heron Road, Bronson Avenue and Bank Street. One voter commented about Bank Street’s cracked pavement and potholes: "It’s like off-roading in the city.”

Outside of the national capital, North and East Ontario’s worst roads were Algonquin Boulevard East (Timmins), Fielding Road (Greater Sudbury), Premier Road (North Bay), Panache Lake Road (Greater Sudbury) and Van Horne Street (Greater Sudbury).

The annual survey started in 2003 and is conducted by CAA across Ontario and other provinces to gather road names, locations and issues, together with whether a voter uses that thoroughfare as a vehicle driver, pedestrian or via public transportation. The results are shared with decision-makers in municipalities and the province.

“The Worst Roads Survey is a way to take the temperature of the people who use the roads day to day. By collecting this information and sharing it with the municipalities, we ensure road users’ voices are heard,” says Jeff Walker, CEO and President of CAA North & East Ontario.

“In its 110-year history, CAA has always been an advocate for road safety and the protection of drivers and pedestrians,” he adds.

Through Worst Roads, CAA North & East Ontario collects votes from road users across the regions, including Ottawa and Cornwall, North Bay, Thunder Bay, Timmins, and Sudbury.

According to the Cost of Poor Roads in Canada Study commissioned by CAA in 2021, around 29 per cent of Ontario’s highway kilometres are rated below ‘good’ condition, with another 49 per cent of non-highway kilometres rated below good.

The damage to a vehicle caused by a pothole can range from $300, with some fixes topping $6,000 depending on the make and model of the car. On average, drivers incur around $1250 in extra costs over a car’s lifespan due to poor roads, said the 2021 CAA report.

According to the City of Ottawa, improvements to Carling Ave are part of the city's plan. Crews tackled sections from Merivale Road to Melrose Avenue and Booth Street to Bronson Avenue in 2022. For 2023, the focus is on sections between Churchill Avenue to Kirkwood Avenue and from Schneider Road to Shirley’s Bay Complex. More work is scheduled for 2024, balanced with repairs in other parts of the city.

The top ten worst roads in Ontario

Barton St East, Hamilton Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto County Road 49, Prince Edward Carling Avenue, Ottawa Finch Avenue West, Toronto Laclie Street, Orillia Steeles Avenue East, Toronto Aberdeen Avenue, Hamilton Lakeshore Boulevard East, Toronto Hurontario Street, Mississauga

The top 5 worst roads in Ottawa

Carling Avenue Hunt Club Road Bronson Avenue Heron Road Bank Street

