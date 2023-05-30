Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operational Update

Total Current Average Production(1) of Approximately 36,800 BOPD

Second Quarter-to-Date 2023 Average Production(2) of Approximately 33,600 BOPD, Up 6% from First Quarter 2023

Achieved Acordionero Field Average Production(2) of Approximately 18,600 BOPD

Acordionero, Costayaco and Moqueta Infill Development Well Drilling Programs Yielding Exciting Results

During 2023 Year-to-Date, 19 Development Wells Drilled, Consisting of 12 New Producers and 7 New Injectors

CALGARY, Alberta, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced an operational update. All dollar amounts are in United States dollars, and production amounts are on an average working interest before royalties (“WI”) basis unless otherwise indicated. Per barrel (“bbl”) and bbl of oil per day (“BOPD”) amounts are based on WI sales before royalties.

Message to Shareholders

Gary Guidry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gran Tierra, commented: "During 2023 year-to-date, Gran Tierra has completed most of its development program for 2023 with the drilling of 19 development wells, consisting of 12 new production wells and 7 new water injection wells. We remain on track and on budget with our development and exploration drilling programs for 2023. We are also very pleased with the exciting oil production results that we are seeing from our Acordionero, Costayaco and Moqueta infill development well drilling programs.

The success of our 2023 development program has been an important factor in our ongoing ramp up in oil production during 2023 and continues to demonstrate the excellent production capabilities of our major assets. We expect the ongoing positive results from our waterflood projects in the Acordionero, Costayaco, Moqueta and Suroriente fields to continue adding oil production from existing and new wells for the remainder of 2023. We are also beginning to see positive results in our polymer flood project in Acordionero.

By completing the majority of our development program in the first 5 months of 2023, we expect to realize higher oil production for the rest of 2023. With most of our development capital behind us, this should allow us to maximize cash flow. We believe the Company is well positioned to optimize value and grow production from our assets through continued enhanced oil recovery activities as demonstrated by our total current average production(1) of approximately 36,800 BOPD."

Operations Update:

Production

Gran Tierra has begun to ramp up production in the latter half of second quarter 2023, as newly drilled Acordionero, Costayaco and Moqueta oil wells have been steadily brought online. Gran Tierra's total current average production (1) is approximately 36,800 BOPD.

is approximately 36,800 BOPD. During second quarter-to-date 2023, The Company has achieved total average production (2) of approximately 33,600 BOPD.

of approximately 33,600 BOPD. During 2023 year-to-date, Gran Tierra has achieved total average production(3) of approximately 32,400 BOPD, which is within the Company’s previous forecast range for 2023 of 32,000-34,000 BOPD.



Development

During 2023 year-to-date, Gran Tierra has drilled a total 19 development wells in Colombia, consisting of 12 new production wells and 7 new water injection wells: Acordionero: Development drilling resumed in January 2023 with a 10-well program that was completed in April 2023. 6 wells are on production and 4 wells are on water injection. As a result of the development program and continued good performance of the field’s enhanced oil recovery via waterflood, Acordionero has achieved average production (2) of approximately 18,600 BOPD during second quarter-to-date 2023, which is the highest level since May 2019. During second quarter 2023, Gran Tierra achieved a new water injection record of approximately 72,000 bbl of water injected per day. The polymer flood pilot was expanded with the start up of a third polymer injection well during second quarter 2023. Acordionero's polymer flood pilot is expected to increase the field's ultimate oil recovery. Costayaco: Gran Tierra has finished drilling all 7 wells in the Company’s 2023 Costayaco development campaign. The program consisted of 4 production wells and 3 water injection wells. 2 production wells are currently on long-term production test and 2 water injection wells started up during second quarter 2023. A summary of the recent production tests for the 2 new Costayaco production wells is provided below:





Average Production Test Rates over Period Well Name Date Range of

Production Test Oil (bbl/day) Watercut (%) Gas-Oil Ratio

(scf*/bbl) Producing Zones CYC-51 May 22-26/2023 976 17 150 Villeta & Caballos CYC-52 May 19-28/2023 3,340 45 312 Villeta & Caballos

*scf = standard cubic feet

• The remaining 2 new production wells and 1 new water injection well are expected to be completed and tied-in during June 2023. • The completion and stimulation of the remaining production wells and waterflood optimization through additional water injection are expected to continue to grow Costayaco’s oil production throughout the year. ° Moqueta:

• 2 production wells that were drilled during first quarter 2023 have both been stimulated and placed on production. • A summary of the recent production tests for the 3 newest Moqueta production wells is provided below:





Average Production Test Rates over Period Well Name Date Range of

Production Test Oil (bbl/day) Watercut (%) Gas-Oil Ratio

(scf*/bbl) Producing Zones MQT-24 May 18-27/2023 1,021 17 554 Villeta & Caballos MQT-25 May 20-26/2023 650 39 418 Villeta & Caballos MQT-26 May 18-25/2023 474 52 39 Caballos

*scf = standard cubic feet

• 1 production well is currently being drilled, with one additional production well expected to be drilled during late June - early July 2023. • The 2 additional production wells, along with 2 planned conversions of existing wells into water injection wells, are expected to grow Moqueta’s oil production and optimize its waterflood.

1 Total current average production is for the 15-day period of May 14, 2023 to May 28, 2023.

2 Total average production during second quarter-to-date 2023 is for the period of April 1, 2023 to May 28, 2023.

3 Total average production during 2023 year-to-date is for the period of January 1, 2023 to May 28, 2023.

Corporate Presentation:

Gran Tierra’s Corporate Presentation is available on the Company website at www.grantierra.com.

