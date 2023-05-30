Global Gene Editing Technologies Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $16.37 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 27.5%

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Editing Technologies Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Offering, Technology, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gene editing technologies market was valued at $1.81 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $16.37 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 27.50% during the forecast period 2023-2032.

The growth in the global gene editing technologies market is expected to be driven by an increase in the need for personalized medicine. In addition, the introduction of new technologies fuelled the growth of gene editing technologies.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global gene editing technologies market is in progressing phase. The creation, production, and distribution of tools and services for gene editing are under the purview of the gene editing technology market. Utilizing ways to change DNA sequences, gene editing technologies can be used to treat genetic illnesses, create disease-resistant crops, and generate study models for animals.

The market for gene editing technology is made up of numerous businesses that sell CRISPR-Cas9, TALENs, and zinc finger nucleases, among other types of gene editing tools. Researchers, pharmaceutical corporations, and biotech companies employ these techniques to create novel treatments, vaccines, and diagnostic devices.

Moreover, manufacturers began to produce application-specific gene editing technologies in recent years.

Impact

Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats Cas9 (CRISPR-Cas9) and other gene editing technologies have the potential to revolutionize the healthcare sector and have a big impact on the world economy. Treatments for genetic problems and diseases such as cancer, HIV, and cystic fibrosis may become more accurate and successful because of gene editing technology.

This might result in lower healthcare expenses and better patient outcomes. New intellectual property rights could be established because of the advancement of gene editing technologies, which would lead to a sharp rise in the number of patent applications.

Recent Developments in the Global Gene Editing Technologies Market

In March 2023, Seamless Therapeutics launched with $12.5 million seed financing to advance a transformative gene editing platform based on programmable precision designer recombinases.

In June 2022, Precision BioSciences, Inc. entered into an exclusive worldwide in vivo gene editing research and development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis AG to develop a custom ARCUS nuclease that would be designed to insert, in vivo, a therapeutic transgene at a "safe harbor" location in the genome as a potential one-time transformative treatment option for diseases including certain hemoglobinopathies such as sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia.

In November 2021, Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc. and Cellectis S.A. expanded their TALEN gene-edited iNK partnership to enable broader collaboration in China.

In February 2022, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT), a provider of global genomics solutions, introduced Alt-R HDR Donor Blocks to support researchers in advancing scientific breakthroughs in gene editing. This enhanced solution was designed to improve homology-directed repair (HDR) rates in large fragment knock-in experiments.

In March 2023, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for NTLA-2002. This was an in vivo investigational therapy based on CRISPR, intended for the treatment of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE).

In April 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s latest Gibco CTS TrueCut Cas9 Protein, manufactured under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), facilitates genome editing for both research and manufacturing purposes, including research on CAR T-cell therapy.

In November 2022, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Metagenomi announced a collaboration that may bring together Ionis' extensive knowledge in RNA-targeted therapeutics with Metagenomi's versatile next-generation gene editing systems. The aim of this collaboration was to pursue both established and new genetic targets that may offer the potential for expanding treatment options for patients.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



The following are the demand drivers for the global gene editing technologies market:

Introduction of New Technologies Fuelling the Growth of Gene Editing Technologies

Increasing Investments and Funding Opportunities in Gene Editing Space

Increased Demand for Personalized Medicines

The market is expected to face some limitations due to the following challenges:

Limited Expertise and Facilities for Gene Editing Technologies

Ethical Considerations and Their Consequences Regarding Human Gene Editing

Key Companies Profiled

Addgene

BRAIN Biotech AG

Cellectis S.A.

Creative Biolabs

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Danaher Corporation

DNA Script

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

Magento, Inc.

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $16.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.5% Regions Covered Global

