Semiconductor Glass Market Size, Growth Rate & Research Outlook [2023-2030] | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global semiconductor glass market size is set to enter a phase of accelerated expansion on account of the speedily rising adoption of electronic devices worldwide, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Semiconductor Glass Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030”. The rising demand for smartphones, tablets, and other portable devices has created a significant demand for semiconductors, which in turn has driven the demand for semiconductor glass.

The semiconductor glass market refers to the market for glass materials that are used in the production of semiconductors. Semiconductor glass plays an important role in the manufacturing of electronic devices, such as microchips, transistors, and integrated circuits. The market for semiconductor glass is highly competitive, with a number of major players operating in the industry. These companies are constantly developing new products and technologies to improve the performance and efficiency of semiconductor components.

List of Key Players Covered in the Semiconductor Glass Market Report:

Visionox Company

TCL Technology

GTAT Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co.

AGC Inc.

Sumco Corporation

Siltronic AG

LG Electronics

Corning Incorporated

JOLED Inc.

Market Dynamics:

According to a recent study by the Pew Research Center, of the more than 5 billion mobile phone users today, over 2.5 billion use smartphones. Across the 18 developed economies surveyed by Pew, a median of 76% own smartphones, while in emerging economies the median was found to be at 45%. The disparities notwithstanding, the study indicates the strong penetration and proliferation of smartphone usage worldwide. Semiconductor glass wafers are crucial components in the manufacturing and functioning of electronic devices as these materials act as a carrier substrate that allow the safe handling of semiconductors, which have a thin, delicate structure. Thus, the widening uptake of consumer electronics, especially smartphones, is expected to open new growth avenues for this market.

Humanity is trying to grapple with the unexpected explosion of the COVID-19 pandemic that has damaged the global economy in a manner not known in anyone’s living memory. It has triggered widespread supply-demand disturbances and has caused unprecedented social, political, and economic anxiety worldwide. Several sectors, industries, and markets are experiencing a period of deep stress and unbearable apprehension. In such dire circumstances, businesses are in a desperate need for holistic insights into the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on different markets.

Segmentation:

By Substrates

Borosilicate-based

Silicon-based

Ceramic-based

Fused Silica/Quartz-based

Others

By Application

Solar Battery

Light Emitting Device

Electronic Switch

Other

By End Use

Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Solar

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Rest of the World

Driving Factors

US-China Tech War May Restrict Market Growth

The semiconductor glass market growth is likely to get impeded by the on-going trade and tech war brewing between the US and China. Expounding the possibility of Chinese tech companies spying on the US, the Trump administration began imposing tariffs on Chinese goods worth USD 200 billion in 2018. In September 2020, the US government went a step further and announced its plans of imposing export quotas on China’s largest semiconductor producer, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation.

According to a letter drafted by the electronics industry group, SEMI, tightening of restrictions on Chinese tech giants such as Huawei will create massive disruptions in the global semiconductor supply chains and have a severe impact on the US technological landscape. These restrictions will have a spillover effect on the market for semiconductor glasses as the adoption of these materials is critically linked to the larger semiconductor industry. Furthermore, the coronavirus outbreak has already disrupted global trade dynamics and the recent discovery of a new strain of the virus will inevitably raise panic and force countries to be extra cautious. Together, these developments will hamper the growth of this market in the immediate future.

Regional Insights

Strong Presence of Semiconductor Manufacturers to Propel the Asia Pacific Market

Asia-Pacific is currently the largest market for semiconductor glass, driven by the high demand for electronics in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. The region is home to many of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers and is a hub for semiconductor research and development. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as 5G, IoT, and AI is also expected to drive the demand for semiconductor glass in this region.

North America is set to occupy the second-largest position in the global market, backed by the extensive production and utilization of microchips in the US. The region is also home to a significant number of research and development facilities focused on the development of advanced semiconductor technologies.

Europe is a growing market for semiconductor glass, driven by the increasing demand for electronics in countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Rising investments by EU countries in renewable energy sources and rollout of 5G infrastructures in the region’s dominant economies.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to experience moderate growth in the semiconductor glass market due to the increasing adoption of electronics in these regions. Moreover, a rapidly expanding consumer electronics industry, particularly in Southeast Asia, will generate multiple opportunities for market players.

Competitive Landscape

Development of Solutions for Advanced Technologies to be a Key Feature of the Market

With technologies undergoing constant evolution, key players in this market are shifting their focus towards engineering solutions that can tap the opportunities spawned by advancements such as virtual reality. The arrival of these technologies has been a boon for the semiconductor industry and markets associated with it as they have pushed companies to innovate and diversify their offerings.

