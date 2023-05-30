Space Carbon Fiber Composite Global Market to 2033: Increasing Demand for Satellites Drives Growth

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Carbon Fiber Composite Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, End User, Raw Material, Tensile Modulus, Manufacturing Process, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The space carbon fiber composite market was valued at $393.6 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $1,679.7 million by 2033.

The space carbon fiber composite market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for small satellites with a lightweight profile for communication and Earth observation applications, the growing commercial space sector, and the development of reusable launch vehicles. Additionally, advancements in manufacturing technologies and materials are also key factors that are expected to drive market growth.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The space carbon fiber composite market has gained significant importance over the years. The space carbon fiber composite market is currently in the growth stage, as there is an increasing demand for lightweight, high-strength materials in the space industry. Carbon fiber composites have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional materials due to their superior strength-to-weight ratio and resistance to fatigue and corrosion.

Moreover, the development of advanced manufacturing technologies such as automated fiber placement (AFP) and additive manufacturing has enabled the production of complex geometries for space applications while reducing production time and costs. In addition, there is an increasing focus on developing carbon fiber composites with high thermal and radiation resistance, which are crucial for deep space exploration missions.

Impact

The space carbon fiber composite market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by various factors such as the development of low Earth orbit satellite constellations, reusable small sat launchers, and multiple interplanetary and deep space missions.

However, the high cost of carbon fiber composites and the challenges associated with their manufacturing processes, such as quality control and the need for specialized equipment and specific expertise, pose significant challenges to market growth. The development of new, cost-effective manufacturing technologies and the increasing adoption of carbon fiber composites in various space-based applications are expected to mitigate these challenges and support market growth in the long term.

Recent Developments in the Space Carbon Fiber Composite Market

In October 2022, Beyond Gravity received the contract to supply 38 payload fairings for ULA's Vulcan rockets, which will be used to launch the satellites of Amazon's project Kuiper.

In October 2022, Beyond Gravity and HyPrSpace formed a partnership for the development of the orbital micro-launcher OB-1, with the structural composite parts of the rocket based on innovative flexline technology.

In July 2022, Boston Materials and Textron Systems announced a partnership to jointly develop an enhanced thermal protection system (TPS) based on the Z-axis fiber technology to be deployed in hypersonic vehicles and reusable launch vehicles.

In March 2022, Beyond Gravity and Amazon announced a partnership to develop and manufacture customized satellite dispenser systems for Project Kuiper. The project aims to establish a low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation comprising 3,236 satellites.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



The following are the drivers for the space carbon fiber composite market:

Increase in the Demand for Satellites

Growing Number of Deep Space Exploration Programs

Increase in the Utilization of Carbon Fiber Composite in Small Launch Vehicles

The following are the challenges for the space carbon fiber composite market:

High Production Costs

Utilization of Alternate Materials

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of the company's coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

In 2022, the top segment players leading the market included established players, constituting 75% of the presence in the market. During the same timeframe, emerging market participants included startup entities that accounted for approximately 25% of the presence in the market.

Key Companies Profiled

Applied Composites

Airborne

ACPT Inc. (Advanced Composite Products and Technology)

Boston Materials, Inc

CarboSpaceTech GmbH

CPI AdamWorks, LLC

CST Composites

Calian Group Ltd.

Hexcel Corporation

Hanwha Cimarron

Oxeon AB

Peak Technology

Rockwest Composites, Inc.

RUAG Group

SGL Carbon SE

Teijin Limited

TRB

Toray Advanced Composites

SpaceX

Blue Origin

Maxar Technologies

ROCKET LAB USA

Thales Group

Airbus S.A.S

ArianeGroup

Boeing

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $449.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1679.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increase in the Demand for Satellites

1.2.1.2 Growing Number of Deep Space Exploration Programs

1.2.1.3 Increase in the Utilization of Carbon Fiber Composite in Small Launch Vehicles

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 High Production Costs

1.2.2.2 Utilization of Alternate Materials

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.4 Business Strategies

1.2.4.1 New Product Launch

1.2.5 Corporate Strategies

1.2.5.1 Partnerships

1.2.6 Business Opportunities

1.2.6.1 Opportunities for Satellite Manufacturers

1.2.6.2 Opportunities in the Launch Vehicle Manufacturing

1.2.6.3 Opportunities in Deep Space Exploration

2 Application

2.1 Global Space Carbon Fiber Composite Market (by Application)

2.1.1 Market Overview

2.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of the Global Space Carbon Fiber Composite Market (by Application)

2.1.2 Satellites

2.1.2.1 Small Satellites (0-500kg)

2.1.2.2 Medium Satellites (500-1,000kg)

2.1.2.3 Large Satellites (1,000kg and Above)

2.1.3 Launch Vehicles

2.1.3.1 Small and Medium-Lift Launch Vehicles

2.1.3.2 Heavy and Super Heavy-Lift Launch Vehicles

2.1.4 Deep Space Exploration

2.1.4.1 Lander

2.1.4.2 Rover

2.1.4.3 Orbiter

2.2 Global Space Carbon Fiber Composite Market (by End User)

2.2.1 Market Overview

2.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of the Global Space Carbon Fiber Composite Market (by End User)

2.2.2 Commercial

2.2.3 Defense

3 Product

3.1 Global Space Carbon Fiber Composite Market (by Raw Material)

3.1.1 Market Overview

3.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of the Global Space Carbon Fiber Composite Market (by Raw Material)

3.1.2 Pitch-Based

3.1.3 PAN-Based

3.2 Global Space Carbon Fiber Composite Market (by Tensile Modulus)

3.2.1 Market Overview

3.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of the Global Space Carbon Fiber Composite Market (by Tensile Modulus)

3.2.1.2 High-Modulus

3.2.1.3 Ultrahigh Modulus

3.3 Global Space Carbon Fiber Composite Market (by Manufacturing Process)

3.3.1 Market Overview

3.3.1.1 Demand Analysis of the Global Space Carbon Fiber Composite Market (by Manufacturing Process)

3.3.2 Automated Fiber Placement (ATL/AFP)

3.3.2.1 Satellites

3.3.2.1.1 Small Satellites (0-500 kg)

3.3.2.1.2 Medium Satellites (501-1000 kg)

3.3.2.1.3 Large Satellites (1,000 kg and Above)

3.3.2.2 Launch Vehicles

3.3.2.2.1 Small and Medium-Lift Launch Vehicles

3.3.2.2.2 Heavy and Super Heavy-Lift Launch Vehicles

3.3.2.3 Deep Space Exploration

3.3.3 Compression Molding

3.3.3.1 Satellites

3.3.3.1.1 Small Satellites (0-500 kg)

3.3.3.1.2 Medium Satellites (501-1,000 kg)

3.3.3.1.3 Large Satellites (1,000 kg and Above)

3.3.3.2 Launch Vehicles

3.3.3.2.1 Small and Medium-Lift Launch Vehicles

3.3.3.2.2 Heavy and Super-Heavy Lift Launch Vehicles

3.3.3.3 Deep Space Exploration

3.3.4 Additive Manufacturing

3.3.4.1 Satellites

3.3.4.1.1 Small Satellites (0-500 kg)

3.3.4.1.2 Medium Satellites (501-1,000 kg)

3.3.4.1.3 Large Satellites (1,000 kg and Above)

3.3.4.2 Launch Vehicles

3.3.4.2.1 Small and Medium-Lift Launch Vehicles

3.3.4.2.2 Heavy and Super-Heavy Lift Launch Vehicles

3.3.4.3 Deep Space Exploration

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Market Share Analysis

5.2 Composite Companies

5.3 Satellite and Launch Vehicle Companies

6 Growth Opportunities and Recommendations

6.1 Carbon Fiber Composite Manufacturers

6.1.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Enhanced Material Properties

6.1.2 Recommendations

6.2 Carbon Fiber Composite Component Manufacturers

6.2.1 Growth Opportunity: Increase in Utilization of Carbon Fiber Composites for Space Applications

6.2.2 Recommendations

6.3 Composite Component Manufacturers

6.3.1 Growth Opportunity: Increasing Carbon Fiber Composites Demand for Secondary Applications

6.3.2 Recommendations

7 Research Methodology

