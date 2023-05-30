Noninvasive Ventilators and Airway Management Accessories Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Awareness Regarding the Health Benefits of CPAP Therapy Bolsters Sector

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Noninvasive Ventilators and Airway Management Accessories" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The two most common respiratory diseases, asthma and COPD, had prevalence rates of 53 million and 62 million in the US, five major European countries, and Japan in 2020. Global sales of positive-airway pressure (PAP)-based noninvasive ventilators and airway management accessories were estimated at $7.1bn in 2022.

Market drivers include increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of CPAP therapy for the treatment of sleep apnea, automated CPAP devices that increase patient compliance, adoption of user-friendly app-based interfaces for changing CPAP settings and monitoring data, ongoing mask and accessory resupply for existing CPAP users, and increased demand for products to help maintain moist respiratory mucosa in patients with COVID-19 and other respiratory conditions.

Limiters to this market include lack of patient compliance due to mask discomfort, and the integration of components such as humidifiers into CPAP devices, reducing sales of standalone devices.

This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the global markets for PAP-based noninvasive ventilators and airway management accessories; these include CPAP and BiPAP systems as well as heat/moisture exchangers, humidifiers, and nebulizers. Countries covered by this report include the US, five major European markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, and the Rest of World. The forecast range for this report is 2022-27.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Respiratory Disease Overview

1.1 Asthma

1.2 Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

1.3 COVID-19

1.4 Bibliography

2. Positive Pressure-Based Noninvasive Ventilation Products

Application in sleep apnea

Application in COVID-19

2.1 Products and technology

2.2 Market analysis

2.3 Competitive analysis

2.4 Emerging technologies

2.5 Bibliography

3. Airway Management Accessories

3.1 Heat and moisture exchangers

3.2 Humidifiers

3.3 Nebulizers

3.4 Other technologies

3.5 Combined market analysis

3.6 Bibliography

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/spqbv5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.