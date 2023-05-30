$347.50 Billion, Herbal Medicine Market to Reach by 2029 | With a 11.16% CAGR

Pune, India, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global herbal medicine market size was USD 151.91 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 165.66 billion in 2022 to USD 347.50 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.16% during the forecast period 2022-2029. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Herbal Medicine Market, 2023-2029.”

The herbal medicine market refers to the commercial production and distribution of products made from plant-based materials that are used for medicinal purposes. These products can include herbal supplements, traditional medicines, and other natural health products.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/herbal-medicine-market-106320

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Herbal Medicine Market Report are:

Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd. (India)

21ST Century HealthCare, Inc. (U.S.)

Herbalife Nutrition (U.S.)

ZeinPharma Germany GmbH (Germany)

Blackmores Limited (Australia)

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. (India)

Nutraceutical Corporation (U.S.)

Emami Limited (India)

Nature's Answer, LLC. (U.S.)

Patanjali Ayurved Limited (India)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 11.16% 2029 Value Projection USD 347.50 Billion Herbal Medicine Market Size in 2021 USD 151.91 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 208 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Application

By Form

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Herbal Medicine Market Growth Drivers Rising Demand for Herbal Ingredients in Cosmetic Industry to Fuel Market Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/herbal-medicine-market-106320

COVID-19 Impacts:

Risen Health Problems Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Assisted Market Growth

The COVID-19 virus was declared as a global pandemic by the WHO in March 2020. The pandemic had prime influences on the health and pharmaceutical industries, which is likely to succeed in the short and long-term period. There also prevail short and long-term adverse effects on R&D and production activities as well as postponement in projects/programs not associated to the core supply chain/data management functioning.

Segments:

The Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical Segment Holds Prime Market Share Owing to Surging Demand for Herbal Products

By application, the pharmaceutical & nutraceutical segment holds the largest herbal medicine market share. This is attributed to the high demand for herbal raw materials from dietary supplement manufacturers and the alternative medicines industry.

Tablets & Capsules Segment to Hold Significant Share Owing to its Extensive Obtainability in Pharmaceutical Industry

The tablets & capsules segment holds a significant market share based on form. Various such medicines are accessible in the form of capsules and tablets in the market.

Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report offers a detailed study of the market and a keen examination of the major segments of the market. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur the herbal medicine market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights which guide business owners with their investment perspective. The regional dynamics and how they shape the market in an upward curve are presented in the following report. Moreover, COVID-19 impacts have been added for additional information and how it is expected to affect the demand for herbal medicines in the near future.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/herbal-medicine-market-106320

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Demand for Herbal Ingredients in Cosmetic Industry to Fuel Market Growth

The cosmetics industry offers impressive prospects for exporters of organic ingredients from emerging nations to extend their businesses in established regions. The demand is surging for natural ingredients from the cosmetic industry. The prime aspects that are fueling this demand are surging consumer consciousness about organic cosmetics and the increasing emphasis among cosmetics companies to offer natural herbal substitutes to synthetic constituents. As the demand for natural ingredients utilized in cosmetics and toiletries products is rising, this trend is anticipated to endure during the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

Europe to Dominate Backed by Demand for Organic Products from Population

Europe holds the largest market share as it has the largest cosmetic industry in the world and is predicted to offer worthy prospects for fresh applicants in the market from emerging economies. Demand for natural ingredients utilized in the personal care and beauty products segment is surging instantaneously and this trend is predicted to endure.

In North America, there is an increasing consciousness among consumers predominantly in the U.S. regarding health and there is a fluctuation in perception of people toward organic care products owing to an influential green wave.

The cosmetics markets in Asia and Latin America are also displaying substantial growth. With surging internet penetration, consumers are attaining cognizance regarding the extended profits associated with herbal products and are keen on utilizing natural & herbal medicine.

Competitive Landscape:

Chief Companies Launch Trend-oriented Products to Gain Maximum Market Capital

The indispensable players implement numerous tactics to bolster their position in the market as dominating companies. A chief strategy is procuring companies to bolster the brand value among users. Another effective strategy is launching popular products after certain intervals along with a methodical review of the market and its target users.

Inquire Before Buying:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/herbal-medicine-market-106320

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Regulatory Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

Global Herbal Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Application Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical Food & Beverages Personal Care & Beauty Products By Form Powder Liquid & Gel Tablets & Capsules By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



To Be Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/herbal-medicine-market-106320

Key Industry Development:

March 2021: Lotus, India's popular beauty company, unveiled the Lotus Botanicals brand. Through this e-commerce brand, users will be enabled to purchase Lotus Botanicals' series of skin and hair care products only via Lotus Botanicals as well as other third-party ecommerce platforms.

Read Related Insights:

With 8.68% CAGR, Dietary Supplements Market to Hit USD 128.64 Billion by 2028

Nutraceuticals Market to Worth USD 658.11 Billion by 2028 | Fortune Business Insights™

Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Size Forecast 2028; Evolving Consumer Tastes & Preferences in Emerging Economies to Bolster Product Sales, Says Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™