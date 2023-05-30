Aviation MRO Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Delta Airlines, Airbus, Lufthansa Technik, Raytheon Technologies & More

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aviation MRO Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aviation MRO market is expected to grow from $68.31 billion in 2022 to $73.34 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The aviation MRO market is expected to reach $95.40 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Growing air travel is expected to propel the growth of the aviation MRO market going forward. Air travel refers to traveling from one place to other by aircraft. Aviation MRO provides maintenance and repair services for aircraft which keeps the flights fit and in flyable condition at all times which is essential considering air travel is the most preferred mode of transport for international trips.

For instance, in April 2022, according to the International Air Transport Association, a Canada-based international trade union of international airlines and the demand for air travel increased by 78.7% as compared to April 2021. Furthermore, the association expects the total number of passengers to reach 7.8 billion by 2036. Therefore, the increasing air travel is driving the aviation MRO market.



Technological innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the aviation MRO market. Major companies in the market are introducing innovative products such as Traxxall cloud-based MRO modules to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in September 2021, Traxxall, a US-based maintenance software company, launched its new MRO module for aircraft maintenance tracking, workforce and accounting. The new module is based on cloud technology and provides comprehensive visibility for ongoing projects, resource allocation, labor costs and billing.



In January 2023, Airbus Helicopters, a France-based manufacturer of commercial helicopters and airliners acquired ZF Luftfahrttechnik for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition broadens the company's MRO capabilities and improves its value proposition for its stakeholders. ZF Luftfahrttechnik is a Germany-based helicopter MRO services provider.



North America was the largest region in the aviation MRO market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the aviation MRO market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for aviation mro? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The aviation mro market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



1) By Service Type: Engine Overhaul; Airframe Maintenance; Line Maintenance; Modification; Other Service Types

2) By Aircraft Type: Narrow Body; Wide Body; Regional Jet; Other Aircraft Types

3) By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM); Aircraft Operator; Other End Users



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $73.34 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $95.4 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

