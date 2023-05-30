The hydrolyzed collagen market was valued at US$ 946.43 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1,322.60 million by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2028

New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06063397/?utm_source=GNW





Under this partnership, Faravelli distributes food and pharmaceutical gelatins, hydrolyzed collagens, and biomedical gelatins across Italy.Thus, expanding businesses to other regions or countries to cater to the increasing demand by consumers drives the market growth.



Such development strategies by hydrolyzed collagen manufacturers extend their reach and gain a competitive edge in international markets.



Based on source, the hydrolyzed collagen market is divided into bovine, porcine, poultry, marine, and others.The bovine hydrolyzed collagen segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022, and the marine hydrolyzed collagen segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Hydrolyzed marine collagen is mainly obtained from different fish varieties, jellyfish, and sponges.It helps improve cartilage and skin health.



In cell culture, marine collagen enhances collagen quality.When given to animals as a dietary supplement, it helps develop bone mineral density and toughness.



Optimal dietary protein intake beneficially influences weight management, muscle repair, lean body mass, and immune function, among other benefits. Hydrolyzed collagen extraction from traditional sources such as bovine and porcine involves limitations due to health problems such as swine flu and bovine spongiform encephalopathy. Thus, the demand for marine-sourced hydrolyzed collagen is increasing as a substitute for bovine and porcine. Hence, driving the hydrolyzed collagen market growth.



E-commerce played a crucial role after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as people were mandated to stay home, and many brick-and-mortar stores were shut down in Europe.E-pharmacies and online drugstores witnessed tremendous demand for medicines and supplements as they offered home delivery services during lockdowns.



Thus, with the increasing demand for nutraceutical products, the demand for hydrolyzed collagen increased, which is expected to fuel the hydrolyzed collagen market across Europe over the forecast period.



In 2021, the marketplace witnessed a positive recovery as governments of various countries in Europe announced the relaxation of previously imposed restrictions and permitted manufacturers to work at full capacity. Thus, increased production volumes and improved supply chain operations of various end-use industries further bolstered the Europe hydrolyzed collagen market growth.



Geographically, the hydrolyzed collagen market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America.In 2022, North America held the largest share of the hydrolyzed collagen market, and Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.



Hydrolyzed collagen is gaining popularity as a nutricosmetic component in Asia Pacific.As a result, collagen-enriched face masks and other cosmetic products are becoming a skincare trend in the region.



Amino Collagen India is a major player in the Indian beauty supplement market, operating under the Meiji Amino Collagen brand.The key players in the market are taking initiatives to expand their business and cater to the growing demand for hydrolyzed collagen in various applications.



For instance, in January 2023, Youtheory—a Southern California-based supplement brand—announced the expansion of its collagen-based Beauty On-The-Go Product in Japan. In addition, "beauty restaurants" in countries such as Singapore and Japan offer a variety of delicacies containing dietary supplements, many of which are hydrolyzed collagen-based food preparations. Thus, the growing popularity of hydrolyzed collagen as an ingredient in nutricosmetic products is expected to drive the hydrolyzed collagen market in Asia Pacific in the coming years.



Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, GELITA AG, Rousselot BV, Nitta Gelatin Inc, Protein SA, ConnOils LLC, Norland Products Inc, Tessenderlo Group NV, Titan Biotech Ltd, and Viscofan DE GmbH are among the key players operating in the hydrolyzed collagen market. These companies are focused on new product launches and geographic expansions to meet the growing consumer demand worldwide.







The overall hydrolyzed collagen market size has been derived using primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs; business development managers; market intelligence managers; national sales managers; and external consultants, including valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the hydrolyzed collagen market.

