Small-Scale Bioreactors Market to reach USD 1.8 Bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.6 percent and forecast (2023-2029)

Market Size in 2022 USD 1.2 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 1.8 Bn CAGR 8.6 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Product Type, Application, End Users and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Small-Scale Bioreactors Market Overview

The small-scale bioreactors are used for the development and advancement of processes leading to their frequent use in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research. The increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies and other personalized medicine is expected to drive the market growth.

Rise in Research and Development Programs to Drive the Market Growth

The Small-Scale Bioreactors Market growth is primarily driven by the growth of biotechnology and the biopharmaceutical industry, which is expected to drive the demand for Small-Scale Bioreactors. The high investment in novel drug development in biologics, and advancement in biological research and medicine is driving the Small-Scale Bioreactors Market growth. In the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that have required long-term treatment, cell-based therapies such as gene therapy then small scale bioreactors play a vital role. This helps to develop new clinical trial medicine, new treatment, and theories for such chronic diseases such as cancer and others. Single-use bioreactors are convenient and cost-effective as a result they are gaining popularity across the world. Based on the physical and chemical properties of small-scale bioreactors it is designed in small batches and scaled up in large batches. The contamination of small size is expected to restrain the Small-Scale Bioreactors Market growth during the forecast period.

In North America, increasing demand for novel biologic drugs to boost the Small-Scale Bioreactors Market growth.

North America dominated the global Small-Scale Bioreactors Market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The regional growth is driven by some primary factors including increasing demand for developed drugs, growth of manufacturing facilities, and investment in new research. The collaboration between industry and advanced R and D activities are expected to drive market growth in North America.

Small-Scale Bioreactors Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

• Single-use bioreactors

• Stainless steel bioreactors

• Glass bioreactors

• Benchtop/mini bioreactors

• Pilot-scale bioreactors

Based on the product, the Single-use bioreactors segment to dominate the market over the forecast period

The single-use bioreactor segment held the largest Small-Scale Bioreactors Market share in 2022. A single-use is a bioreactor with a disposable bag instead of a culture vessel, which processors to implement the use of disposable technology, including single-use bags, in manufacturing process steps that had previously been reserved for stainless steel equipment. The segment growth is driven by the growth of power generation in remote areas and grid applications. Small-scale bioreactors help with the production of medical isotopes for several series of treatments and are expected to drive segment growth in the market.

By Application:

• Biopharmaceutical production

• Stem cell research

• Tissue engineering

• Bioremediation

• Food and beverage production

• Biopharmaceutical Companies

By End-Users:

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Contract research and manufacturing organizations (CROs and CMOs)

• Academic and research institutions

• Food and beverage manufacturers

Based on the End user, the CROs and CMOs Small scale the bioreactor segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

In 2022, the CROs and CMOs segment accounted for the largest Small-Scale Bioreactors Market share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The segment growth is influenced by, CROs and CMOs are significantly searching for single-use systems for new research and clients are improving their service offerings. Government organizations and administrators are the main users of small-scale bioreactors and are driving the segment growth in the global market.

Small-scale Bioreactors Key Players include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Sartorius AG

• Merck KGaA

• Danaher Corporation

• GE Healthcare

• Lonza Group AG

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

• Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

• Corning Incorporated

• Entegris, Inc.

• GEA Group AG

• PBS Biotech, Inc.

• Broadley-James Corporation

• CellGenix GmbH

• Eppendorf AG

• Fenner PLC (Banner Engineering)

• Finesse Solutions, Inc. (Fortive Corporation)

• Flexicon Liquid Filling Solutions (Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group)

• Fluidigm Corporation

• Kuhner AG

• L.B. Bohle Maschinen + Verfahren GmbH

• Omniome, Inc.

• Solaris Biotech USA

• Wave Biotech AG

Key questions answered in the Small-Scale Bioreactors Market are:

What are Small scale Bioreactors?

What was the Small-Scale Bioreactors Market size in 2022?

What is the expected Small-Scale Bioreactors Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Small-Scale Bioreactors Market?

What are the key benefits of the Small-Scale Bioreactors Market?

What are the new trends in Small scale Reactors?

Which segment held the Small-Scale Bioreactors Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Small-Scale Bioreactors Market?

What are the driving, opportunity and restraining factors in the global Small-Scale Bioreactors Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Small-Scale Bioreactors Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Small-Scale Bioreactors Market growth?

Which region held the largest share of the Small-Scale Bioreactors Market?

Who are the key players in the Small-Scale Bioreactors Market?



