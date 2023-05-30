[Latest] Global Paclitaxel Injection Market Size/Share Worth USD 11.4 Billion by 2030 at a 13% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Paclitaxel Injection Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Indication (Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Testicular Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Lung Cancer, Others), By End User (Cancer Research Institutes, Hospitals, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Paclitaxel Injection Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 11.4 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 13% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

CMI research team is constantly tracking and assessing the impact of the pandemic on the Paclitaxel Injection Market. These comprehensive insights are included in our market search report as a key market contributor.

The global Paclitaxel Injection Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market size, which is further segmented into the regional and country-level market size, and segmentation market growth. Also, it provides market share, sales analysis, competitive landscape, the impact of domestic and global market participants, trade regulations, value chain optimization, recent key developments, strategic market growth analysis, opportunities analysis, product launches, and technological innovations.

Paclitaxel Injection Market: Overview

After being chemically synthesized, paclitaxel injection is a gelatinous medication that is extracted from pacific yew plants. It belongs to the antineoplastic medication class, which treats cancer of the breast, lungs, ovaries, stomach, and cervix, among other cancers.

The tiny globular protein tubulin, which is present in human cells, is the target of paclitaxel infection. It must be injected under the direction of an oncologist with chemotherapy experience. Before recommending this drug, the doctor should make sure the patient is not experiencing high or low blood pressure.

Numerous adverse effects of this injection include allergies, a reduction in WBC count, and difficulties with blood pressure. Rising technological advancements and modernization in the healthcare sector, as well as rising research and development activities in the market, will further create new opportunities for the paclitaxel injection market in the forecast period of 2022–2030.

Growing significant players in the paclitaxel injection market are concentrating on the development of more enhanced paclitaxel injection. Moreover, the drug’s high price, which is more prohibitive in developing nations, and the rising number of side effects, including blood clots, allergies, leucopenia, diarrhea, and weight loss, are the main factors acting as restraints and will further challenge the market for paclitaxel injection in the forecast period mentioned above.

Growth Factors

The Rising Number of Cancer Patients is Fueling the Growth of the Paclitaxel Injection Market

A significant element driving the global market for paclitaxel injections is the increased incidence of cancer. Increased rates of smoking, increased cigarette and alcohol consumption, as well as a number of other factors, all contribute to the growth in cancer cases globally. According to GLOBOCAN 2020, a report on cancer released by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, there would be roughly 19.3 million new cases of cancer and about 10 million cancer deaths in 2020.

Segmental Overview

The paclitaxel injection market is segmented into indication and end user. Based on end users, hospitals were the dominant market in 2021. The hospitals are fully equipped with a variety of cutting-edge digital technology that makes it easier to diagnose and cure various types of cancer. The availability of the paclitaxel injection in stock and the increased penetration of the hospitals across the globe have boosted the growth of this segment in the past years.

Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific to Exhibit Noteworthy Growth in the Paclitaxel Injection Market

Due to the high incidence of the stomach as well as breast cancer in this region and the improved functioning of paclitaxel injections, North America now holds a monopoly on the paclitaxel injection market. Due to its high population and expanding basic benefits, including speedy results, paclitaxel injection is likely to see the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific area. On the other hand, the most lucrative market for Paclitaxel injections is projected to be in the Asia Pacific region.

The region is seeing an increase in the occurrence of cancer as a result of increased smoking rates and expanding tobacco consumption. Increased healthcare spending and rising investments in the development of healthcare infrastructure are two of the major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific paclitaxel injection market .

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 11.4 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 13% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Prominent Players Pfizer, Celgene Corporation, Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Onco Therapies Ltd (Strides Arcolab Ltd.), Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Luye Pharma Group, NOVASEP, and Others Key Segment By Indication, End User, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

The introduction of formulations driven by nanoparticles and nanotechnology in the development of paclitaxel injection is predicted to significantly fuel market expansion in the near future.

Research and development investments are expected to continue to rise. Additionally, pharmaceutical companies are putting more effort into creating cancer treatments that are efficient, safe, and have minimal to no side effects. This will give market participants exponential growth opportunities in the near future.

Some of the prominent players

Pfizer

Celgene Corporation

Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd

Abbott Laboratories

Onco Therapies Ltd (Strides Arcolab Ltd.)

Sagent Pharmaceuticals

Bristol Myers Squibb

Luye Pharma Group

NOVASEP

Others

The global Paclitaxel Injection Market is segmented as follows:

By Indication

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Testicular Cancer

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

By End User

Cancer Research Institutes

Hospitals

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

