Probe Gold Intersects 9.2 g/t Au over 17.9 Metres in New Gold Zone along Courvan Trend, Novador Project, Quebec

Over 45,000 metres of drilling completed already in the 2023 program at Novador. Three drills are active including two at Monique and one on regional exploration.



TORONTO, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Gold Inc. (TSX: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”), is pleased to provide the final set of results from the 2022 Courvan Gold Trend resource drill program on its 100%-owned Novador property (the “Property”) located near Val-d’Or, Quebec. Results from sixty-seven (67) drill holes, totaling 19,400 meters, have returned significant gold intercepts from surface to 650 meters vertical depth at the Bussiere and Creek deposits (see figure 1 and table of selected drill results below). These drilling results have yielded the thickest, highest-grade intervals to-date from the Courvan Trend, with hole CO-22-324 grading 9.2 g/t Au over 17.9 meters. The 2022 fall drill program at Courvan focused on both resource expansion and resource conversion drilling. An updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) is currently being calculated and will incorporate the newly released results.

David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe, states, “We have now received all the assays from our 2022 drill program. Once again, our drill results align with the remarkable success we have consistently achieved across the entire project, including Pascalis and Monique. We are seeing additional improvement in both grade and thickness and are achieving our objectives of resource improvement across all three deposits. With these final results, our primary focus now is to complete the resource updates for both Pascalis and Courvan, which is expected to be ready next month, and use these as the basis for an updated economic study. With the exceptional drill results that have been coming in from the 2022 program, we will evaluate potential increases in annual production, and will be working towards this for the remainder of the year. While we work on the updated resources and studies, our 2023 expansion program is advancing very well with over 45,000 metres completed towards future resource updates. We will continue to keep investors informed as these results come in.”

All sixty-seven (67) holes drilled to identify or confirm near-surface mineralization returned gold intercepts over 0.4 g/t Au, which is above the cut-off grade used in the 2021 pit-constrained resource estimate. Forty-three (43) holes returned gold intercepts with grade times thickness above 10.0 g/t Au. Infill drilling yielded significant results as expected, and expansion drilling near the Bussiere and Creek deposits identified new parallel gold zones. The Bussiere and Creek deposits remain open laterally and have been drilled at only shallow depths. The few holes drilled under 350 meters deep at the Creek deposit yielded positive results and indicate good expansion potential at depth.

The latest drilling results continue to improve our 3D model of the mineralization at Courvan. The mineralization is characterized by a series of shallow-dipping East-West gold-bearing veins situated next to shear zones that cut across the Bourlamaque granodiorite batholith. The gold veins encountered are primarily composed of sulphide-bearing quartz-carbonate-tourmaline, and gold is typically associated with centimeter-scale pyrite masses within the veins, as well as zones containing 1% to 5% finely disseminated pyrite in the host rocks.

Selected drill results from the fall 2022 Courvan Bussiere and Creek deposits drilling program are, as follows:

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) Zone / Resource CO-20-149EXT 598.0 612.0 14.0 3.1 Creek / Expansion Including 604.4 606.0 1.6 24.8 Creek / Expansion CO-20-149EXT 678.9 682.8 3.9 3.3 Creek / Expansion CO-22-222 576.0 577.0 1.0 75.6 Creek / Expansion CO-22-256 73.00 94.7 21.70 1.1 Bussiere / Expansion Including 81.3 82.3 1.0 13.5 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-259 293.0 294.0 1.0 29.2 Creek / Expansion CO-22-259 467.2 478.5 11.3 1.3 Creek / Expansion CO-22-259 631.0 636.8 5.8 15.0 Creek / Expansion Including 631.0 631.8 0.8 101.0 Creek / Expansion CO-22-259 660.0 672.5 12.5 2.1 Creek / Expansion CO-22-259 755.5 756.5 1.0 51.2 Creek / Expansion CO-22-260 25.5 49.5 24.0 1.9 Bussiere / Expansion Including 38.8 39.7 0.9 34.9 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-263 170.5 187.0 16.5 0.5 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-266 59.0 72.0 13.0 0.5 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-268 255.8 257.8 2.0 4.7 Creek / Expansion CO-22-270 128.9 133.7 4.8 2.8 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-274 166.0 186.0 20.0 1.1 Creek / Infill CO-22-278 122.4 160.0 37.6 2.3 Creek / Infill Including 157.0 158.0 1.0 62.8 Creek / Infill CO-22-282 92.0 101.0 9.0 1.2 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-285 180.0 206.0 26.0 0.4 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-286 96.5 105.0 8.5 1.2 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-287 87.4 94.3 6.9 2.0 Creek / Infill CO-22-288 200.5 213.5 13.0 11.5 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-288 200.5 201.5 1.0 144.0 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-290 55.0 65.0 10.0 2.5 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-291 58.0 91.5 33.5 1.1 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-292 17.0 23.8 6.8 3.1 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-298 97.5 103.0 5.5 5.9 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-300 71.0 77.2 6.2 6.2 Creek / Infill Including 75.2 76.2 1.0 36.6 Creek / Infill CO-22-300 147.5 158.7 11.2 9.2 Creek / Infill Including 157.7 158.7 1.0 87.1 Creek / Expansion CO-22-302 56.2 56.9 0.7 21.5 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-304 100.5 112.0 11.5 1.0 Creek / Infill CO-22-304 123.0 135.5 12.5 2.0 Creek / Infill CO-22-305 48.5 49.5 1.0 13.3 Bussiere / Infill CO-22-305 69.0 80.5 11.5 1.3 Bussiere / Infill CO-22-306 57.0 63.0 6.0 2.6 Creek / Expansion CO-22-307 114.0 118.8 4.8 4.6 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-307 155.5 158.5 3.0 12.9 Bussiere / Expansion Including 155.5 156.5 1.0 38.0 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-307 173.0 218.5 45.5 1.8 Bussiere / Expansion Including 177.0 193.5 16.5 4.1 Bussiere / Expansion Including 177.0 178.0 1.0 57.6 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-309 116.2 133.0 16.8 0.9 Bussiere / Infill CO-22-311 10.9 16.8 5.9 3.4 Creek / Expansion CO-22-311 72.0 75.0 3.0 6.3 Creek / Expansion CO-22-311 99.0 111.0 12.0 2.4 Creek / Expansion CO-22-311 184.0 186.8 2.8 3.6 Creek / Expansion CO-22-311 190.9 193.0 2.1 5.2 Creek / Expansion CO-22-313 34.5 43.5 9.0 1.3 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-313 56.0 59.9 3.9 11.7 Bussiere / Expansion Including 56.0 59.9 3.9 41.6 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-314 110.4 113.2 2.8 4.9 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-315 29.3 38.7 9.4 1.3 Bussiere / Expansion Including 37.7 38.7 1.0 9.1 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-315 70.9 93.2 22.3 1.9 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-315 139.5 140.5 1.0 12.6 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-316 10.0 18.0 8.0 2.1 Creek / Expansion CO-22-317 14.1 39.4 25.3 0.6 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-318 18.5 41.0 22.5 1.0 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-320 72.8 74.4 1.6 6.0 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-322 54.0 74.5 20.5 1.1 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-323 35.0 60.0 25.0 1.9 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-323 69.0 74.5 5.5 2.1 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-324 63.1 81.0 17.9 9.2 Bussiere / Expansion Including 63.1 64.1 1.0 73.8 Bussiere / Expansion Including 71.6 72.4 0.8 71.7 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-326 134.5 135.5 1.0 18.2 Creek / Expansion CO-22-326 149.0 171.0 22.0 0.6 Creek / Expansion CO-22-327 16.3 17.1 0.8 21.9 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-327 81.5 104.0 22.5 1.4 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-328 60.5 65.5 5.0 4.9 Bussiere / Expansion CO-22-329 65.0 76.0 11.0 1.2 Bussiere / Expansion

(1) All the new analytical results reported in this release and in this table, are presented in core length and cut to 100 g/t Au when needed. True width is estimated between 65 to 95 % of core length. Only grade times thickness above 10.0 g/t Au * m is reported.









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcb9e32c-70ba-4f25-ae98-209b8f1eb512

Figure 1: Surface Map – Courvan Gold Trend new drilling results

About Probe’s Novador Project

Since 2016, Probe Gold has been consolidating its land position in the highly prospective Val-d’Or East area in the province of Quebec with a district-scale land package of 446 square kilometers that represents one of the largest land holdings in the Val-d’Or mining camp. The Novador project is a sub-set of properties totaling 175 square kilometers hosting three past producing mines (Beliveau Mine, Bussière Mine and Monique Mine) and falls along three regional mine trends. Novador is situated in a politically stable and low-cost mining environment that hosts numerous active producers and mills.

Novador project includes gold resources totaling 2,038,900 ounces Indicated and 357,200 ounces Inferred for Monique and 1,128,100 ounces Indicated (historical, from the 2021 resources estimate) and 1,638,200 Inferred ounces (historical, from the 2021 resources estimate) for other deposits, including Pascalis and Courvan (see press release dated January 17, 2023).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Mr. Marco Gagnon, P.Geo, Executive Vice President, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control

During the last drilling program, assay samples were taken from the NQ core by sawing the drill core in half, with one-half sent to a certified commercial laboratory and the other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples; which includes insertion of mineralized standards and blank samples for each batch of 20 samples. The gold analyses were completed by fire-assayed with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of materials. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay followed by gravimetric testing on each sample containing 3.0 g/t gold or more. Total gold analyses (Metallic Sieve) were carried out on the samples which presented a great variation of their gold contents or the presence of visible gold.

About Probe Gold:

Probe Gold Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is committed to discovering and developing high-quality gold projects, including its key asset the multimillion-ounce Novador Gold Project, Québec. The Company is well-funded and controls a large land package of approximately 1,500-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Québec. The Company was formed as a result of the $526M sale of Probe Mines Limited to Goldcorp.

Forward-Looking Statements

