New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cold Chain Products Market for Plasma Fractionation by Type, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463351/?utm_source=GNW

The expansion of the cold chain products market is driven by various factors, including increasing concerns regarding zoonotic diseases, growing utilization of immunoglobulins and other plasma products in diverse therapeutic areas, and a rising demand for plasma-derived medicinal products. The industry for cold chain products is expected to progress due to the increasing need for plasma freezers and other cold chain products, as well as the adoption of advanced cold storage devices. These advancements in technology contribute to the overall growth and development of the cold chain products sector.

Ultra-low temperature freezer segment was dominated by the highest share in Cold Chain Products Market for Plasma Fractionation” The market for Cold Chain Products for Plasma Fractionation is divided into seven types such as Ultra-low temperature freezer, Plasma freezer, Temperature monitoring devices, Plasma contact shock freezer, Blood transport boxes, Ice-lined refrigerator, and Others.The Ultra-low temperature freezer segment accounted for the highest share of the global Cold Chain Products for Plasma Fractionation in 2021.



Increasing Demand for Plasma-Derived Medicinal Products, Advancements in Plasma Fractionation Technologies, and Growing Need for Cold Chain Infrastructure all some of the factors that are anticipated to promote market expansion throughout the projected period.



"Blood collection centers and blood component providers accounted for the fastest growing segment of the Cold Chain Products Market for Plasma Fractionation in 2021."

The Cold Chain Products Market for Plasma Fractionation is divided into Blood collection centers and blood component providers, Hospitals and transfusion centers, Clinical research laboratories, and Others based on end users.In 2021, Blood collection centers and blood component providers held the highest market share for cold chain products for plasma fractionation.



Growing demand for plasma fractionation, rising awareness and screening for blood-borne diseases, and expansion of healthcare infrastructure are some of the factors that contribute to the big proportion of this market.



"Latin America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period." In the forecast period, Latin America in the Cold Chain Products Market for Plasma Fractionation will have the fastest rising regional growth. Large number of hospitals and healthcare facilities, increasing spread of chronic diseases such as immune deficiencies, hemophilia, and autoimmune disorders are the main factors driving market growth. The rise of these illnesses in Latin America has resulted in a higher requirement for plasma freezers and refrigerators to preserve vital medical resources. In response to growing healthcare needs, advancements in medical treatments, and a growing understanding of the advantages of plasma-based products, the plasma fractionation sector in Latin America has been expanding. This expansion drives the need for suitable storage devices, such as plasma freezers and refrigerators.

Following is a list of the major players (supply-side) in the Cold Chain Products Market for Plasma Fractionation that this study refers to: By Company Type: Tier 1- 34%, Tier 2- 46%, and Tier 3- 20% By Designation: C-level- 35%, Director Level—25%, and Others- 40% By Region: North America-30%, Europe-45%, Asia Pacific-20%, Latin America- 3%, and Middle East and Africa-2% Several of the major companies in the market for Cold Chain Products for Plasma Fractionation include B Medical Systems (US), Blue Star Limited (India), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (India), Haier Biomedical (China), Eppendorf SE (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), Biolife Solutions Inc. (US), and Helmer Scientific Inc. (US)



Research Coverage:

The market study analyzes the main market segments for cold chain products.The objective of this study is to estimate the market’s size and growth potential across several categories according to type, end user, and region.



The report also provides a thorough competition analysis of the major market participants, together with company profiles, major insights regarding their product and service offerings, recent advancements, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The study provides data regarding the cold chain products market’s closest approximations and its segments, which will benefit market leaders and new entrants.This study will assist stakeholders in comprehending the competitive environment, obtaining insights to better position of their businesses, and developing appropriate go-to-market strategies.



The research will also assist stakeholders in obtaining insights into the market’s pulse and learning about its major drivers, inhibitors, opportunities, and problems.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Rising use of immunoglobulins and other plasma products in a range of therapeutic area, Increasing demand for Plasma-derived medicinal products, and Technological advancements in refrigeration equipment and systems), opportunities (Demand for Plasma Fractionation Centre and Government support for cold chain infrastructure development), and challenges (Shortage of trained manpower & limited resources to maintain the equipment, Stringent government regulations, and Environmental concerns regarding greenhouse gas emissions) influencing the growth of the Cold Chain Products Market for Plasma Fractionation.



Product Development/innovation:

Comprehensive details on new technologies, R&D initiatives, and product and service launches for Cold Chain Products Market for Plasma Fractionation



Market Development:

Comprehensive data on attractive markets, and the research analyzes the global Cold Chain Products Market for Plasma Fractionation



Market Diversification:

Detailed information on emerging products and services, unexplored regions, current trends, and investments in the Cold Chain Products Market for Plasma Fractionation.



Competitive Assessment:

Comprehensive analysis of market shares, growth plans, and service offerings of major companies operating in the Cold Chain Products Market for Plasma Fractionation like B Medical Systems (US), Blue Star Limited (India), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (India), Haier Biomedical (China), Eppendorf SE (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), Biolife Solutions Inc. (US), and Helmer Scientific Inc. (US)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463351/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________