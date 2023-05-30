The pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market is projected to reach USD 19.7 billion by 2028 from USD 14.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2028

New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Equipment Market by Equipment Type, End-Product Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463349/?utm_source=GNW

Emerging markets for pharmaceutical manufacturing, especially in the Middle East and Africa, is also a key factor driving the demand for technologically advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment.

Packaging machines are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period followed by spray drying equipment

Pharmaceutical packaging machines are critical in the drug manufacturing process as they ensure the quality and safety of medications while meeting regulatory requirements. ackaging machines equipped with serialization capabilities enable unique identification and tracking of individual pharmaceutical products, facilitating supply chain transparency and product authentication, thereby driving their demand. There is a growing emphasis on sustainable packaging practices in the pharmaceutical industry. Packaging machines that support eco-friendly packaging materials, such as recyclable or biodegradable materials, are in demand. Using pharmaceutical spray drying equipment helps ensure that the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is evenly distributed throughout the drug formulation and that the final product meets the required specifications for quality, purity, and potency. The efficient and precise spray drying of drug formulations is essential to produce high-quality drug products that are safe and effective for patient use, thereby driving their demand.

Liquid end-product type is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period followed by solid end-product type

Liquid end-product type covers different types of liquid dosage forms including solutions, syrups, suspensions, and emulsions, among others.There is a growing demand for syrups.



They offer accurate dosage of drug in a concentrated sugar solution, thus masking the unpleasant taste and therefore being preferred, especially by the geriatric population and children.Technological advancements, extensive research and development activities, and innovation in clinical trials have allowed manufacturers to substantially enhance shelf-life of liquid dosage forms, thereby making them a feasible alternative to many solid dosage forms which have less solubility.



Liquid medications have higher bioavailability compared to solid dosage forms, meaning that more of the active ingredient is absorbed into the bloodstream. This can lead to a more effective treatment and a reduced risk of side effects, which is another factor driving their demand.



Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during forecast period followed by Europe

Industry players in Asia Pacific are working collaboratively with the government to tackle the shortages of drugs.In addition, high-rate of branded drugs and the expiry of key drug patents are also driving the demand for the adoption of generics.



The governments and industry players across the region aim to improve pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities by adopting the latest pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment to serve the growing demand for drugs, eliminate drug shortages, and expand production capacities.India has the highest number of US-FDA-compliant pharma plants outside the US.



It is home to over 3,000 pharma companies with a strong network of over 10,500 manufacturing facilities and a highly skilled resource pool. Furthermore, the government of India has implemented schemes, including the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to boost domestic manufacturing capacity, including high-value products across the global supply chain.

Germany was one of the top importers and exporters of pharmaceutical products in FY 2021.The presence of a favorable policy framework, a well-established healthcare system, increasing pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and rising demand for branded and generic drugs are the major factors driving the potential of the pharmaceutical market in the country.



Germany is home to several major pharmaceutical companies, including Bayer, Merck KGaA, Boehringer Ingelheim, etc.Several pharmaceutical companies indicate the presence of several major pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the country, boosting the adoption of pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment across the country.



The French government implemented several measures to streamline the regulatory process and promote research and development. For instance, in 2023, the government will form a new dedicated committee, which will include representatives of the French pharma industry, health professionals, and patients to lay the foundations for a longer-term approach to preventing and managing supply chain issues.

The break-up of profile of primary participants in the pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market-

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation Type: C Level – 48%, Director Level – 33% , Others – 19%

• By Region Type: North America – 35%, Europe – 18%, Asia Pacific – 40%, Rest of the World – 7%



The major players of pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market are GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P. A (Italy), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), ACG (India), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.(US) among others.



Research Coverage

The report segments the pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market and forecasts its size based on equipment type, end-product type, and region.The report also provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the market growth.



The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of the market.



Reasons to buy the report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximate revenues for the overall pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market and related segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to strengthen their position in the market and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (globally increasing demand for generics, rising need for flexible pharmaceutical manufacturing, and growing implementation of regulatory frameworks and guidelines), restraints (increasing global demand for refurbished pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment), opportunities (adoption of pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment to enable first-to-market advantages, emerging markets and increasing focus on sustainability, and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with inspection equipment to provide better quality assurance), and challenges (rising costs and expenditures related to usage of pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment) influencing the growth of the pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players like GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P. A (Italy), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), ACG (India), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.(US).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463349/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________