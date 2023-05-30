The global dental practice management market is projected to reach 2.3 Billion in 2028 from USD 1.5 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2023 and 2028

New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Practice Management Software Market by Deployment Mode, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463348/?utm_source=GNW



The market is anticipated to grow as a result of development of technologically advanced solutions, and rise in demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures, among other factors.

Cosmetic dentistry is one of the fastest-growing segments in the dental industry.With increasing disposable incomes, the willingness to undergo expensive cosmetic procedures has increased, specifically among the aging population.



The rising preference for advanced cosmetic dentistry will spur the growth of dental practices and, in turn, drive the demand for dental PMS.

• By Deployment Mode, the web-based segment was the largest segment in the Dental PMS market in 2022

• By deployment mode, the Dental PMS market is segmented into web based, cloud based and on premise.



The main advantage of web-based software includes transfer of control from the buyer to the vendor. The vendor also takes responsibility for all external interfaces, such as labs and imaging.

On the other hand, the on-premise deployment mode includes the capital cost of the server, upfront capital cost for hardware, software licensing, maintenance cost, cost of initial software licenses, and annual maintenance fees. Due to this, the on-premise deployment mode is expected to grow at the lowest CAGR during the forecast period.



Among Applications, the insurance management segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment from 2023 to 2028



Out of the applications, insurance management is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028.

Favorable government policies have led to the increased adoption of insurance management software in dental clinics as well. This favours the integration of insurance/claims management modules into dental PMS.

The patient communication segment accounts the highest share in the market. This application automates some communication tasks, such as recall reminders, allow the automation of routine, patient-centered tasks (such as confirmations and recall), and provide more convenient methods for patients to interact with a practice (online scheduling and two-way texting, among others).



In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the Dental PMS market

The primary factors driving the growth of the North American Dental practice management software market include the increasing patient awareness about the advantages of various dental procedures over traditional treatments, increase in private equity funding for dental practices/DSOs, and higher per capita income.

Strong growth is also expected in emerging countries across the Asia Pacific and Latin America, mainly due to rising dental tourism, rising disposable income, and a growing number of dental clinics.



• By End User (Demand-side): Dental Clinics: 52%, Hospitals: 20%, and Other End Users: 28%

• By Designation: Dentists: 42%, DSO Heads: 25%, Dental Hospital Directors and Managers: 20%, and Others: 13%

• By Region: North America: 43%, Europe: 23%, Asia-Pacific: 17%, Latin America: 12%, and Middle East and Africa: 5%



Prominent players in the Dental PMS market include Carestream Dental LLC (US), Patterson Companies Inc, (US), and Henry Schein Inc, (US).



