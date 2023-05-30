Over 75% of Canadians surveyed think scaling solar power is a more effective climate solution than educating girls. They’re wrong.

Markham, ON, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Children Believe, shines a spotlight on powerful climate change solution and calls upon Canadians to support the ‘Believe in Girls Like Me Education Fund’

Education and family planning could equate to 68.9 GIGATONS of CO2 reduced/sequestered between 2020-2050

If every girl worldwide received 12 years of quality education, they could contribute green solutions and add up to $30 trillion to the global economy in productivity and earnings

As World Environment Day (June 5) approaches, a new survey* by Canadian charity, Children Believe, highlights Canadians’ understanding of major solutions to climate change and shows a crucial lack of awareness to how educating girls can help turn the tide.

Results revealed that 75 per cent of Canadians incorrectly think scaling solar power would be a more effective climate solution than educating girls, and nearly half (41 per cent) don’t realize that educating girls is more effective than buying electric vehicles. As Canadians consider important but often costly solutions to climate change, from solar panels to electric cars, Children Believe wants everyone to know that as little as $10 per month could drastically change the course of the climate crisis.

Educating Girls: A climate solution we must prioritize

“Ninety-five per cent of Canadians believe we have a duty to protect the environment, clear evidence of their desire to make a difference,” says Fred Witteveen, CEO, Children Believe. “To meaningfully move the needle on World Environment Day and beyond, the answer lies beyond recycling bins and charging points and in the bigger picture. Improving access to education, especially for girls, is a less obvious, but arguably longer-lasting solution to the climate crisis.”

According to research in the book Drawdown: The Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed to Reverse Global Warming, which contains contributions from 65 researchers from across the globe, including 128 experts in climate, sustainability, academia, and business, the top 10 solutions in greatest order of impact are1:

Hi-tech Refrigeration Onshore Wind Power Reducing Food Waste Plant-rich Diets Tropical Forest Protection Educating Girls Family Planning Utility-scale Solar Silvopasture Rooftop Solar

Electric vehicles do not feature in the top 10, it ranked as solution number 26.

How educating girls strengthens climate strategies

Access to education for girls can strengthen climate strategies in several critical ways: by empowering and advancing their reproductive health and human rights, increasing their environment and climate leadership in the decision-making process, encouraging sustainable consumption, and protecting communities by filling green jobs that contribute to a more sustainable world2. In fact, if every girl worldwide received 12 years of quality education, these educated women could contribute approximately $30 trillion to the global economy. Additionally, employed women invest 90 per cent of their income back into their children’s health, education, and their communities, compared to 35 per cent by men3. It is estimated family planning and education could equate to an equivalent of 68.9 GIGATONS of CO2 reduced/sequestered between 2020-20502.

Canadians care and they can help

Children Believe’s survey found that 75 per cent of Canadians wished there was more they could do to turn the tide of climate change and 92 per cent think it’s important to protect the planet for future generations. There is an answer and it’s as simple as upholding a human right: access to education. Girls’ education is not another problem to be solved, but a solution.

“Persisting gender discrimination and socio-economic barriers leave girls living in poverty vulnerable. However, research suggests that girls’ education can strengthen climate strategies and economies[1],” says Witteveen. “By empowering girls, fostering climate leadership and pro-environmental decision-making, and developing green skills for green jobs, we will be able to transition to a green economy and adapt to a world impacted by climate change.”

For 60-plus years, Children Believe has worked with agencies in Africa, Asia and the Americas to empower children to dream fearlessly, stand up for what they believe in – and be heard. The organization believes that creating access to education – inside and outside of classrooms – is the most powerful tool children can use to change their world. Last year, nearly 200,000 girls gained greater access to education through Children Believe programs. This World Environment Day, Children Believe is calling on Canadians to support the Believe in Girls Like Me Education Fund by donating a $10 monthly gift here.

*Consumer Survey Methodology Statement

These are the findings of an online survey commissioned by Strategic Objectives and conducted from May 5-7, 2023, among a nationally representative sample of 1,505 Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, samples of this size would each yield a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. The survey was offered in English and French.

About Children Believe

Children Believe works globally to empower children to dream fearlessly, stand up for what they believe in – and be heard. For 60+ years, we’ve brought together brave young dreamers, caring supporters and partners, and unabashed idealists. Together, we’re driven by a common belief: creating access to education – inside and outside of classrooms – is the most powerful tool children can use to change their world.

1. Drawdown: The Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed to Reverse Global Warming. Ed. Paul Hawken. 2017.

2. Project Drawdown. Family Planning and Education. Available at: https://drawdown.org/solutions/family-planning-and-education

3. “Missed Opportunities: The High Cost of Not Educating Girls,” https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/factsheet/2018/07/11/missed-opportunities-the-high-cost-of-not-educating-girls

