Drain Cleaning Equipment Global Market Report 2023: Surging Urbanization in Developing Economies Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, End user, Sales Channel, and Pipe Size" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global drain cleaning equipment market was valued at US$ 1,769.92 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2028 to reach US$ 2,984.48 million by 2028.



Technological advancements have broadened the scope for technology adoption in drain cleaning equipment and subsequently facilitated the development of sophisticated devices that assist in drain cleaning, maintenance, and inspection activities. Technology-driven drain cleaning products such as push rod cameras, locating equipment, and other drain inspection tools have significantly simplified drain cleaning activities compared to conventional methods.

Moreover, the integration of intelligent technologies toward developing innovative and improved drain cleaning equipment can offer a sustainable competitive advantage for the manufacturers. In March 2023, Buffalo Sewer Authority (BSA) announced savings of US$ 145 million by deploying Xylem's Wastewater Network Optimization System.

The cutting-edge digital system aided in reducing polluted water flowing into Buffalo city's rivers during storm events by automatically redirecting excess rainwater to underused parts of the sewer system to prevent overflows. In July 2021, South Korea's Ministry of Environment announced adopting an artificial intelligence (AI)-based smart sewer system. The system was planned to be installed in 33 locations after surveying them for suitability, odor status, and flood damage history, among others.

Installation of such technology-driven drain cleaning equipment and systems can allow for effective monitoring of drainage systems and ensure regular cleaning of the systems for better wastewater management. Such factors are among the major factors contributing to the growth of drain cleaning equipment market size globally.



A selected number of countries predominantly dominate the SAM drain cleaning equipment market, such as Brazil, Argentina, and Chile. Most of these countries rely on imported drain cleaning equipment since manufacturers of such equipment are relatively low.



The drain cleaning equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, sales channel, and pipe size. Based on product, the drain cleaning equipment market is categorized into hand tool, sink machine, sectional machines, rodders, jetters, push rod camera, locating equipment, flexible shaft machine, and drum/continuous cable machine.

By end user, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal. In terms of sales channel, the market is segmented into online, retail, and distributor. Based on pipe size, the market is segmented into less than 3 inch, 4-8 inch, 9-11 inch, and above 12 inch.



Aussie Pumps, Duracable Manufacturing, Electric Eel Manufacturing Co, Flowplant Group Ltd, General Wire Spring Co, Goodway Technologies, Gorlitz Sewer and Drain Inc, Nilfisk, Ridgid, and Spartan Tools are a few of the key drain cleaning equipment market players operating across different regions. The drain cleaning equipment market report provides detailed insights, which helps the key players strategize their growth in the drain cleaning equipment market.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 319 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1769.92 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2984.48 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Landscape



5. Drain Cleaning Equipment -Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Surging Urbanization in Developing Economies

5.1.2 Rising Investment in Efficient Sewage Infrastructure

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Unstable Raw Material Prices and Adverse Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rise in Demand for Drain Cleaning Equipment from African Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Development of Technology-Driven Drain Cleaning Equipment

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Drain Cleaning Equipment Market - Global Analysis

7. Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Analysis - by Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Breakdown, by Product, 2021 and 2

7.3 Hand Tool

7.4 Sink Machine

7.5 Sectional Machines

7.6 Rodders

7.7 Jetters

7.8 Push Rod Camera

7.9 Locating Equipment

7.10 Flexible Shaft Machine

7.11 Drum/Continuous Cable Machine



8. Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Analysis - by Sales Channel

8.1 Overview

8.2 Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Breakdown, by Sales Channel, 2021 and 2

8.3 Online

8.4 Retail

8.5 Distributor



9. Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Analysis - by End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Breakdown, by End User, 2021 and 2

9.3 Residential

9.4 Commercial

9.5 Industrial

9.6 Municipal



10. Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Analysis - by Pipe Size

10.1 Overview

10.2 Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Breakdown, by Pipe Size, 2021 and 2

10.3 Less than 3 Inch

10.4 4-8 Inch

10.5 9-11 Inch

10.6 Above 12 Inch



11. Drain Cleaning Equipment Market - Geographic Analysis



12. Drain Cleaning Equipment Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis



13. Industry Landscape



14. Company Profiles



15. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aussie Pumps

Duracable Manufacturing

Electric Eel Manufacturing Co

Flowplant Group Ltd

General Wire Spring Co

Goodway Technologies

Gorlitz Sewer and Drain Inc

Nilfisk

Ridgid

Spartan Tools

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4oio2c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment