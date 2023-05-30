The global wood bio-products market size is projected to reach USD 435.9 billion by 2028 from USD 260.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.0%

New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wood Bio-Products Market by Type, Distribution Channel, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463347/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, the demand for wood bio-products in emerging countries such as Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, is increasing due to the rising industrialization that increases the demand for wood bio-products in the construction industry. This will drive the wood bio-products market during the forecast period.



The online segment is estimated to be the second fastest growing distribution channel in terms of value in the wood bio-products market.

Online distribution channels involve the sale of products or services through digital channels such as e-commerce websites, online marketplaces, and social media platforms.The global market trend for online distribution channels has been consistently growing in recent years, driven by the increasing popularity of e-commerce and the convenience it provides to consumers.



However, the trend is also gaining traction in other industries, such as furniture, home decor, and construction materials.



Europe is projected to be the second largest region in the wood bio-products market during the forecast period.

Europe is predicted to be the second largest region amongst others in the wood bio-products market in 2023, in terms of value.The region is dominated by countries such as Germany, France, Italy, and the UK, which have a significant presence in the construction and furniture industries.



Germany is one of the major consumers of wood-based panels in Europe.The demand for wood-based panels is increasing in the country due to the growth in the construction sector.



The country has stringent emission norms and safety regulations, which lead to the use of certified wood-based panels. The furniture and construction sectors are the major consumers of wood-based panels in Germany.



The key players in the wood bio-products market are UPM-Kymmene Corporation (Finland), Stora Enso (Finland), Lixil Group (Japan), West Fraser (Canada), Weyerhaeuser (US), UFP Industries Inc. (US), Canfor (Canada), Sappi (South Africa), Metsä Group (Finland), and JELD-WEN (US) among others.



