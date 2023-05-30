MEDIA ADVISORY: 20 Canadians bare it all for climate change at TUSHY® photo gallery

TORONTO, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In lead up to World Environment Day (June 5), TUSHY (hellotushy.com) ®, the Canadian-founded leading modern and sustainable bidet company, presents “A**hole Activists” - a photo exhibit unlike any other.



When you think of a hero, you don’t usually think of an a**hole. But, TUSHY does. In fact, TUSHY thinks that some of the cleanest bottoms are Canada’s top heroes. A**hole Activists is a celebration of the real environmental heroes of this country - the ones facing climate change head (and butt!) on. TUSHY believes this is something every Canadian should get behind.

The exclusive, one-day only event at Arta Gallery in Toronto’s Distillery District will spotlight 20 Canadians through artistic, captivating photography by local photographer, Ara Coutts. It will be an exploration of how using a TUSHY and putting your a** first helps save the planet. Because, if there is one thing for certain, it’s that: not all heroes wear capes. But, they all use bidets.

Event details: Who: TUSHY in partnership with Toronto-based photographer Ara Coutts What: A one-day only gallery event for World Environment Day Why: To celebrate the positive impact bidet users are having on the environment by shining a light on the part of their body that is making the impact Where: Arta Gallery, 14 Distillery Lane, Toronto, ON M5A 3C4 When: RSVP only media preview: May 31, 2023: 4PM - 7PM Public opening: June 1, 2023: 10AM-9PM

Photo and interview opportunities are available for the below individuals.

Miki Agrawal, Canadian world-renowned entrepreneur and Founder & CCO, TUSHY

Ara Coutts, Toronto-based world-renowned Canadian photographer

For more information or to RSVP to A**hole Activists, please contact activists@hellotushy.com