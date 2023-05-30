Global Amblyopia Market Size To Grow USD 7.9 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.5%

New York, United States , May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Amblyopia Market Size is to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2022 to USD 7.9 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% % during the forecast period.

Amblyopia, often known as lazy eye syndrome, is a disorder where one eye's vision is compromised due to incorrect visual development that occurs very early in life. The condition frequently begins to show symptoms from birth and can continue for up to 7 years. It is the major cause of children's declining eyesight. In many cases, the eye with poorer vision can be corrected with glasses, contact lenses, or on rare occasions, patching therapy. Amblyopia is the outcome of a sizable difference in the two eyes' ability to focus. The most prevalent cause of amblyopia is other visual problems. Amblyopia, which appears when the brain switches to relying more heavily on the eye for better vision, must be prevented by treating these additional problems. Major players in the market for amblyopia therapies are boosting their production capacity due to the rising prevalence of myopia and hypermetropia worldwide. The broad need for prescription glasses needed for certain eye disorders is being met by businesses thanks to several initiatives.

One factor driving the market is the increase in ophthalmological diseases such as refractive errors and cataracts. The government's supportive funding of ophthalmic research is also encouraging market development in developing countries like China, Mexico, and India. Additionally, as a consequence of escalating consumer demand for reasonably priced spectacles and eye patches, the worldwide amblyopia market is growing. Modern amblyopia treatments have also advanced past patching for kids and adults to help patients of all ages recover from their disorders. Additionally, clients are now urged to receive amblyopia treatments anywhere in the world. Furthermore, Lack of knowledge about amblyopia therapies and lax government regulation of cutting-edge treatment methods in developing countries are impeding the growth of the amblyopia market. Additionally, a lack of qualified healthcare workers who are unable to treat patients with the appropriate treatments might hinder the growth of the worldwide amblyopia market throughout the projected period.

Report Coverage

This research report categorizes the global amblyopia market based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analyses trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the global amblyopia market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch, and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segment of the global amblyopia market. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, enabling it to acquire a wider range of applications in the downstream market.

Global Amblyopia Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Strabismic Amblyopia, Refractive Amblyopia, Deprivation Amblyopia, & Others), By Diagnosis (Visual Acuity Test and Photo Screening), By Treatment (Glasses, Eye Patches, Atropine Drops, & Surgery), By End Users (Hospitals & Pharmacies, and Ophthalmic Clinics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032

The strabismus amblyopia segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

The worldwide amblyopia market is segmented by type into strabismic, refractive, deprivation, and other amblyopias. The sector with the greatest market over the predicted period is strabismus amblyopia. as strabismic amblyopia is becoming more common worldwide. Strabismus is the main factor in amblyopia.

The second-largest market share throughout the anticipated period belongs to refractive amblyopia, and it is predicted that an increase in its prevalence would drive the industry. 4.7% of kids have anisotropic amblyopia, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

The visual acuity test segment is dominating the largest market growth during the forecast period.

The worldwide amblyopia market is segmented into numerous subsectors depending on the diagnosis, including visual acuity tests and photo screening. During the forecast period, the visual acuity tests segment retained the largest market share. A fundamental and crucial test is carried out before starting amblyopia treatment. Due to increased R&D initiatives and continuous Bruckner test developments, this segment of the amblyopia market is growing. Therefore, the rising demand for visual acuity tests for amblyopia has a positive impact on market growth.

The eye patch segment is leading the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

The global market for amblyopia is divided into treatment-specific categories, including those for spectacles, eye patches, atropine pills, and surgery. During the anticipated period, the eye patch segment will dominate the market with the greatest growth. This is owing to the simple, low-cost treatment for lazy eyes—wearing an eye patch—which improves the vision of the weaker eye. The launch of innovative eye patches for the treatment of amblyopia is also fueling demand in this industry. A cutting-edge therapeutic alternative is also emerging in the form of video games.

The hospitals & pharmacies segment is dominating the largest market share over the forecast period.

The global market for amblyopia is divided into divisions based on end users, including ophthalmology clinics, hospitals & pharmacies, and hospitals. A substantial amount of the industry is also supported by end users' accessibility to hospitals and pharmacists' knowledge and competence, and among these, hospitals and pharmacies are commanding the largest market growth over the projection period.

Europe is influencing the market with the largest market growth over the forecast period

Due to the availability of modern medical facilities, the government's support for the growth of the healthcare sector, and an increase in the prevalence of amblyopia in Europe, the region dominated the amblyopia market and generated the highest revenue share. The rich residents in the area also contribute to the market's growth.

The North American Amblyopia Market is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the adoption of cutting-edge technology in the medical industry, the North American Amblyopia Market is anticipated to expand at the quickest CAGR during the projected period. Furthermore, the easy availability of resources encourages both new market entrants and big enterprises to expand in this area.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in Global Amblyopia Market include Novartis AG, Abbvie, Inc, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Integra LifeSciences, Alcon, Astellas Pharma Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Fresnel Prism and Lens Co, Lancastle International Ltd, Good-Lite, RevitalVision, Vivid Vision, Inc, & Others.

Recent Development

In October 2021, HOYA Vision Care and the international charitable organization Orbis International, which trains, inspires, and mentors local eye doctors to prevent blindness in their communities joined forces. The closing of the global gap in vision care is the main objective of this strategic collaboration.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Amblyopia Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Amblyopia Market, By Type

Strabismic Amblyopia

Refractive Amblyopia

Deprivation Amblyopia

Others

Global Amblyopia Market, By Diagnosis

Visual Acuity Test

Photo Screening

Global Amblyopia Market, By Treatment

Glasses

Eye Patches

Atropine Drops

Surgery

Global Amblyopia Market , By End Users

Hospitals & Pharmacies

Ophthalmic Clinics

Amblyopia Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico



Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



