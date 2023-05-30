The market for Causal AI is projected to grow from USD 8010 thousand in 2023 to USD 119,500 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 47.1%

New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Causal AI Market by Offering and Services), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463346/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing demand for accurate predictions and decision-making is expected to drive the market.



The Healthcare and Lifesciences vertical is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period

The healthcare and life sciences industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world, and the adoption of causal AI technology is on the rise.Causal AI and Causal ML is used in healthcare and life sciences for drug discovery, patient diagnosis, treatment, personalized medicine, and more.



The high adoption of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector, the presence of several key players, and the growing demand for personalized medicine are some of the factors driving the growth of the market in North America.Europe is also expected to grow significantly, driven by the increasing adoption of AI technology and the growing demand for innovative healthcare solutions.



The healthcare and life sciences industry is witnessing a surge in investments and acquisitions related to causal AI technology.



Among deployment, on-premises segment is registered to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On-premises deployment of causal AI platforms involves installing the software directly onto the organization’s servers or hardware infrastructure.This deployment model provides maximum control over the data and the platform, as all data is stored within the organization’s own network.



On-premises deployment may be preferred by organizations with strict data privacy or regulatory compliance requirements, as it allows them to maintain complete control over their data. On-premises deployment also offers the potential for greater customization and integration with existing IT infrastructure.



Among training, support, and maintenance services segment is anticipated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Causal AI training, support, and maintenance services provide organizations with the ongoing support and expertise they need to effectively leverage causal inference tools and techniques.These services focus on providing the education, training, and technical support necessary to ensure organizations can get the most value from their causal inference solutions.



Training services involve providing workshops or training sessions to help employees understand the basics of causal inference and how to use specific software solutions.Whereas support services provide ongoing technical support to help organizations troubleshoot problems or issues that arise with their causal inference solutions.



Maintenance services involve regularly updating and maintaining software solutions to ensure they remain secure, reliable, and effective.



Rest of World is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The causal AI market is rapidly expanding globally, with a growing number of companies and governments investing in this emerging technology.In regions outside North America and Europe, the market is also experiencing significant growth, driven by various factors such as increasing demand for advanced data analytics, rising investments in AI research and development, and the adoption of AI-based solutions across various industries.



One of the major trends in the causal AI market in these regions is the increasing adoption of AI-based solutions in sectors such as healthcare, finance, and retail.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Causal AI market.

• By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, Directors: 25%, and Others: 40%

• By Region: APAC: 30%, Europe: 20%, North America: 45%, ROW: 5%

Major vendors offering Causal AI solutions and services across the globe are IBM (US), CausaLens (England), Microsoft (US), Causaly (England), Google (US), Geminos (US), AWS (US), Aitia (US), INCRMNTAL (Israel), Logility (US), Cognino.ai. (England), H2O.ai (US), DataRobot (US), Cognizant (US), Scalnyx (France), Causality Link (US), Dynatrace (US), Parabole.ai (US), Causalis.ai (Israel), and Omics Data Automation (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers Causal AI across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments, such as offering, vertical, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market for Causal AI and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Importance of Causal Inference Models in Various Fields, Emergence of Causal AI as a Solution to Overcome the Limitations of Current AI, Operationalizing AI initiatives), restraints (Lack of interpretability & explainability and Acquiring & preparing high-quality data), opportunities (Causal AI is its potential to revolutionize the field of healthcare and Technological advancements in Causal AI), and challenges (Causal Inference from Complex Data Sets, Lack of Standardization and Ethical and Legal Issues) influencing the growth of the Causal AI market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Causal AI market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the Causal AI market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in Causal AI and Causal ML market strategies; the report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the Causal AI market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players such as IBM (US), Google (US), AWS(US), Microsoft (US) Cognizant (US) and Dynatrace (US) among others in the Causal AI market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463346/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________