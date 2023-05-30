Global Used Cars Market Report 2023: Increasing Consumer Preference for Cost-Effective Transportation Options Bolsters Growth

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Used Cars Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Vehicle Type, By Distribution Channel, By Vendor Type, By Fuel Type, By Size, By Sales Channel - Industry Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Used Cars Market was valued at USD 928.24 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach market size of USD 1729.82 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period (2022-2028).



Factors such as increasing consumer preference for cost-effective transportation options, rising disposable incomes, and advancements in digital platforms for buying and selling used cars are driving market growth.

The market is also witnessing a surge in demand for electric and hybrid used cars due to their eco-friendly nature. However, challenges such as vehicle history reporting, inspection, and financing are expected to hinder market growth in the coming years.



Segments covered in this report



Global Used Cars Market is segmented based on Type, Distribution Channel, vendor type, fuel type, size, sales channel, and Region.

Based on Type Used Cars Market is categorised into: SUV, Hatchback and Sedan.

By Vendor Type, the Used Cars Market is segmented into organised and unorganised. By Fuel Type, Used Cars Market is segmented into Petrol, Diesel, Others.

Based on the Distribution channel Used Cars Market is categorised into: Independent Dealer, Franchise Dealer, Based on size, the Used Cars Market is segmented into Mid-Size, SUVs, Compact.

Based on the sales channel, the Used Cars Market is segmented into online and offline. Based on the region it is categorised into: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.



Drivers



The increased adoption of advanced technology and widespread use of the internet, along with the availability of e-commerce platforms, have contributed to a surge in market demand and facilitated the establishment of brand presence. The emergence of hybrid and electric vehicles has transformed the market dynamics and empowered consumers by providing them access to valuable information, such as vehicle details, third-party profit margins, and residual value.

Additionally, the rapid growth of urban areas, enhanced internet connectivity, and improvements in the telecommunications industry have facilitated easy access to information for people.

Car owners are leveraging these factors to promote and advertise their vehicles, and online forums have streamlined the sales process, resulting in increased sales and greater participation by stakeholders. These digital platforms foster transparency between buyers and sellers, and are therefore expected to drive the market in the coming years.



Restraints



The increase in the demand for second-hand vehicles has led to the emergence of unregulated players in the market. In certain countries, including India, China, Thailand, Brazil, and Mexico, a significant proportion of the used car market is controlled by these unorganised players.

However, their non-compliance with industry regulations poses a threat to market expansion. Consumers are losing trust in these players due to the absence of warranties and unethical practices such as concealing defects and selling damaged goods.



Trends



The market experienced a significant influence from the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to disruptions due to restrictions on travel and commuting. Safety concerns prompted people to prefer personal vehicles over shared ones.

Moreover, the growing popularity of electric and hybrid cars is anticipated to create a potential market for used cars in the future.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 165 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $928.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1729.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





Executive Summary

Market Overview

Wheel of Fortune

Research Methodology

Information Procurement

Secondary & Primary Data Sources

Market Size Estimation

Market Assumptions & Limitations

Parent Market Analysis

Market Overview

Market Size

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Opportunities

Restraints

Challenges

Key Market Insights

Technology Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem of the Market

IP Analysis

Trade Analysis

Startup Analysis

Raw Material Analysis

Innovation Matrix

Pipeline Product Analysis

Macroeconomic Indicators

Top Investment Analysis

Key Success Factor

Degree of Competition

Market Dynamics & Outlook

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Opportunities

Restraints

Challenges

Regulatory Landscape

Porters Analysis

Competitive Rivalry

Threat of Substitute Products

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Skyquest Special Insights on Future Disruptions

Political Impact

Economic Impact

Social Impact

Technical Impact

Environmental Impact

Legal Impact

Global Pen Needles Market by Type

Market Overview

Standard Pen Needles

Safety Pen Needles

Global Pen Needles Market by Therapy

Market Overview

Insulin

Glp 1

Growth Hormone

Global Pen Needles Market by Distribution Channel

Market Overview

Retail

Non-Retail

Global Pen Needles Market Size by Region

Market Overview

North America

Usa

Canada

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (Mea)

Gcc Countries

South Africa

Rest of Mea

Competitive Landscape

Top 5 Player Comparison

Market Positioning of Key Players, 2021

Strategies Adopted by Key Market Players

Top Winning Strategies

by Development

by Company

by Year

Recent Activities in the Market

Key Companies Market Share (%), 2021

Key Company Profiles

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Alibaba (China)

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (US)

Asbury Automotive Group (US)

AutoNation Inc.(US)

CarMax Business Services, LLC (US)

Cox Automotive (US)

eBay Inc. (US)

Hendrick Automotive Group (US)

LITHIA Motor Inc. (US)

Scout24 AG (Germany)

TrueCar, Inc. (US)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/igfptm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment