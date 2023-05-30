Liquid Fertilizers Market Size & Share to Surpass $3.4 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Liquid Fertilizers Market is valued at USD 2.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 3.4 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

The main reason fueling the expansion of the Liquid Fertilizers market is increased food security. The market for Liquid Fertilizers is also anticipated to develop as a result of rising population demand for these products, a growing move towards natural growth boosters, and rising consumer desire for improved high-efficiency fertilizers.

We forecast that the fertigation category in Liquid Fertilizers market sales will account for more than 48% of the market share by 2030 due to all of its advantages. In essence, it is a lucrative farming method that uses irrigation to apply fertilizer and water. The entire process presents a valuable potential to improve land productivity while reducing environmental pollutants.

Market Dynamics

Rising Agriculture Sector will Support Market Expansion

The market for Liquid Fertilizers is anticipated to develop in the future due to the expansion of the agricultural industry. The agriculture sectors include establishing areas that are primarily involved in growing crops, raising animals, and gathering fish and other animals from a farm, ranch, or their natural habitats. Liquid Fertilizers are used shortly after a crop is planted because plants quickly absorb the nutrients they contain. The added nutrients increase the overall production by ensuring the plants grow swiftly and are in good health. For instance, the Economic Report of India estimates that the agriculture sector will increase by 3.9% in 2021–22 after recording a growth of 3.6% in 2020–21.

Advancement in Technology to Boost Market Expansion

Product innovation is the main trend gaining traction in the market for Liquid Fertilizers. In order to enhance their market share and build a robust product portfolio, major industry players are concentrating on creating novel items. For instance, in May 2020, the US-based company Wilbur-Ellis introduced two new technologies for potassium fertilizers, TILL-IT KOMPOUND and FOLI-GRO KILO. These potassium fertilizers with carbon bases are extremely soluble and promote bio-activation in the soil or when applied topically to leaves. With great solubility and accessibility for any foliar, in-furrow, or soil-applied liquid fertilizer application, FOLI-GRO KILO is a carbon-based potassium source. The KILO technology has been combined with sulfur by TILL-IT KOMPOUND to provide a solution alone or in conjunction with urea ammonium nitrate or ammonium polyphosphate (APP).

Top Players in the Global Liquid Fertilizers Market

Agrium Incorporated (U.S.)

AgroLiquid (U.S.)

Haifa Chemicals Ltd. (Israel)

Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL) (Israel)

Kugler Company (U.S.)

Rural Liquid Fertilizers (RLF) (Australia)

Yara International ASA (Norway)

Compo Expert GmbH (Germany)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)



Top Trends in Global Liquid Fertilizers Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Liquid Fertilizers industry is the growing adoption of precision farming techniques. Liquid Fertilizers are administered for various decorative plants, such as palms, orchids, jasmine, and roses. These fertilizers can also be applied to grasses to increase their use in animal farming and aid in environmental awareness campaigns. Using Liquid Fertilizers also helps to improve soil quality for plant growth, boosting plant output.



Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Liquid Fertilizers industry is a rising expansion in greenhouse vegetable production. Due to the growing usage of mineral fertilizers in agricultural land, there is now a lot of evidence about how polluting they are to the environment. Consequently, Liquid Fertilizers are receiving increasing attention since they can more properly supply plant nutrients and help farmers enhance crop yields, likely fuel market revenue growth globally.



Top Report Findings

The Cereals & Grains category controls most of the Liquid Fertilizers market's revenue based on Crop Type. This is a result of increased adoption of enhanced productivity, which includes keeping the soil's nutritional value and nutrient content to produce nutrient-dense cereals and grains. Due to the increased need for maize production in several nations, including Brazil, China, the United States, and the European Union, cereals and grains are seeing strong sales (EU).





Based on the Compounds, most of the Liquid Fertilizers market's revenue is controlled by Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN) category. Compared to other common nitrogen fertilizers, CAN decreases soil acidification, making it preferred for usage on acidic soils. They are also utilised in place of ammonium nitrate, which is illegal and quickly and efficiently absorbed.





Based on Application, most of the Liquid Fertilizers market's revenue is controlled by Fertigation categories. Fertigation is a farming technique that involves applying water and fertilizer through irrigation. Through this process, it is possible to boost yield while lowering environmental contamination.





Based on Type, most of the Liquid Fertilizers market's revenue is controlled by Phosphorus categories. Phosphorus is an essential element for plant growth that aids in developing seeds, plants, and roots. Hydrogen and potassium make phosphorus one of the most important minerals for plant life. Due to the reduction of phosphorus in soil caused by a variety of factors, including rain, phosphorus-based fertilizers are crucial to modern agriculture.



Recent Developments in the Global Liquid Fertilizers Market

November 2022: Quick Plant Nutrients LLC, a subsidiary of Interoceanic Corporation, announced that it would be purchasing Spring Valley, USA's brands, assets, and trademarks. This merger has brought together two family-owned businesses that are known for producing fertilizer to produce products of the highest calibre and are perfectly in line with the demands of farmers on the commercial market.

Quick Plant Nutrients LLC, a subsidiary of Interoceanic Corporation, announced that it would be purchasing Spring Valley, USA's brands, assets, and trademarks. This merger has brought together two family-owned businesses that are known for producing fertilizer to produce products of the highest calibre and are perfectly in line with the demands of farmers on the commercial market. August 2022: Incitec Pivot Fertilizers will purchase an Australian manufacturer of Liquid Fertilizers named Yara Nipro. With this acquisition, Yara Nipro's products and expertise will be added to Incitec Pivot Fertilizers' roster, and manufacturing will also be expanded in several locations.

Incitec Pivot Fertilizers will purchase an Australian manufacturer of Liquid Fertilizers named Yara Nipro. With this acquisition, Yara Nipro's products and expertise will be added to Incitec Pivot Fertilizers' roster, and manufacturing will also be expanded in several locations. November 2019: As part of its attempts to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers and increase farmers' income, IFFCO launches its nanotechnology-based products, nano nitrogen, nano zinc, and nano copper, for on-field trials.

As part of its attempts to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers and increase farmers' income, IFFCO launches its nanotechnology-based products, nano nitrogen, nano zinc, and nano copper, for on-field trials. September 2019: Ruralco Holdings was acquired by Nutrien Ltd. This plan sought to improve Nutrien Ltd.'s services and product delivery in Australia.

Ruralco Holdings was acquired by Nutrien Ltd. This plan sought to improve Nutrien Ltd.'s services and product delivery in Australia. January 2019: An online expert system called NutriNetTM was introduced by Haifa Group to assist and streamline the process of developing specialized fertilization plans. It offers growers free assistance in creating fertilization plans.



Cereals & Grains Category of the Crop Type Segment of the Liquid Fertilizers Market Forecast to Make a Substantial Amount of Revenue

For better understanding, based on the Crop Type, the Liquid Fertilizers market is divided into Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others (Turf, Ornamentals, & Nursery Plants).

It is expected that the Cereals & Grains segment will dominate market for Liquid Fertilizers. For these crops, particularly in Asian and North American countries, Liquid Fertilizers. However, due to rising demand for crops like corn, wheat, rice and sorghum across numerous industries, more crop protection chemicals will likely be used to raise the yield of these cereals. These factors will cause the category to grow at the quickest rate throughout the projection period. Furthermore, due to the high crop output in countries like the United States, China, India, and Japan, the Asia Pacific region held the largest proportion of the global market for Liquid Fertilizers used in the production of cereals and grains.

On the other hand, it is anticipated that the Pet Grooming category will be the fastest growing category in the Liquid Fertilizers market. Throughout the past two decades, there has been a significant growth in fruit consumption, and this trend is anticipated to continue in the next years. According to an FAO report, China produced more fresh fruits and vegetables than the US and India combined in 2018, making it the world's top producer. An increase in crop plantation area as a result of increased fruit and vegetable exports has led to higher output levels. As a result, the market for Liquid Fertilizers for fruits and vegetables is anticipated to expand significantly.

Asia Pacific Region of the Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Anticipated to Generate a Considerable Amount of the Global Revenue

The Asia Pacific dominated the market and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. In order to grow agrochemicals for use in agriculture, APAC countries have a significant demand for fertilizers in various forms. Compared to conventional slow-release granular fertilizers, Liquid Fertilizers are more readily absorbed by crops and produce benefits sooner. High-nutrient fruits, vegetables, and cereals can be employed with higher nutrient, which is instantly obtainable in a liquid form. Commercial production of Liquid Fertilizers by farmers and other fertilizer producers is encouraged.

For instance, one of the top fertilizer cooperatives, Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd. (IFFCO), declared on June 6, 2021 that it has begun producing nano urea liquid commercially. Due to its lower price than conventional urea's cost, the first consignment is intended for farmers in Uttar Pradesh, and demand for this fertilizer in liquid form is anticipated to increase further. This is projected to fuel market revenue development in this area. Australia is predicted to expand the fastest in the upcoming years, while China currently holds the greatest market share in the area (46.5%). Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market for Liquid Fertilizers because of the region's tremendous economic growth, population increase, and government backing.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on Liquid Fertilizers Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Segmentation

By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others (Turf, Ornamentals, & Nursery Plants)

By Compounds

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)

Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN)

Potassium Nitrate

Phosphorus Pentoxide (P2 O5)

Others (Boron, Chloride, and Iron)



By Application

Soil

Follar

Fertigation

Others (Starter Solution & Aerial Applications)

By Type

Nitrogen

Phosphorus

Potash

Micronutrients

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.5 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 3.4 Billion CAGR 4.5% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Agrium Incorporated, AgroLiquid, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL), Kugler Company, Rural Liquid Fertilizers (RLF), Yara International ASA, Compo Expert GmbH, K+S Aktiengesellschaft Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/liquid-fertilizers-market-2121/request-sample

