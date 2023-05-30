Cell Therapy Technologies Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Lonza, Thermo Fisher, Merck, Terumo, & Danaher

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Therapy Technologies Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell therapy technologies market reached a value of nearly $3,557.8 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $3,557.8 million in 2022 to $ 7,550.1 million in 2027 at a rate of 16.2%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2027 and reach $ 14,703.9 million in 2032.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, increased healthcare expenditure, increased investments by the government in cell-based research, and growing demand for personalized medicine. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high costs associated with cell therapy, low healthcare access, and challenges due to regulatory changes.



Going forward, rising aging population, increasing prevalence of cancer, increasing research and development spending in pharmaceutical sector, and advancements in cell therapies will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the cell therapy technologies market in the future include shortage of skilled professionals, the Russia-Ukraine war, and stringent regulations.



The cell therapy technologies market is segmented by product into consumables, equipment, and systems & software. The consumables market was the largest segment of the cell therapy technologies market segmented by product, accounting for 52.8% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the equipment segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the cell therapy technologies market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 17.2% during 2022-2027.



The cell therapy technologies market is segmented by cell type into T-cells, stem cells, and other cells. The T-cells market was the largest segment of the cell therapy technologies market segmented by cell type, accounting for 75.9% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the other cells segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the cell therapy technologies market segmented by cell type, at a CAGR of 17.4% during 2022-2027.



The cell therapy technologies market is segmented by end user into life science companies, research institutes and cell banks. The life science companies market was the largest segment of the cell therapy technologies market segmented by end user, accounting for 77.4% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the life science companies segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the cell therapy technologies market segmented by end user, at a CAGR of 16.9% during 2022-2027.



The cell therapy technologies market is segmented by process into cell processing, cell preservation, distribution and handling, and process monitoring and quality control. The cell processing market was the largest segment of the cell therapy technologies market segmented by process, accounting for 45.0% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the cell processing segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the cell therapy technologies market segmented by process, at a CAGR of 16.9% during 2022-2027.



North America was the largest region in the cell therapy technologies market, accounting for 67.1% of the total in 2022. It was followed by Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the cell therapy technologies market will be Western Europe and Asia Pacific where growth will be at CAGRs of 27.5% and 5.4% respectively.



The global cell therapy technologies market is concentrated, with a few large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 84.55% of the total market in 2021. This can be due to the existence of number of local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies. Lonza Group AG was the largest competitor with 16.90% share of the market, followed by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. with 16.09%, Merck KGaA with 10.93%, Terumo Corporation with 9.37%, Danaher Corporation with 7.70%, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA with 6.42%, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation with 5.61%, Sartorius AG with 4.68%, Becton, Dickinson and Company with 4.48% and Avantor, Inc. with 3.38%.



The top opportunities in the cell therapy technologies market segmented by product will arise in the consumables segment, which will gain $3,872.7 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the cell therapy technologies market segmented by cell type will arise in the T-cells segment, which will gain $5,714.4 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the cell therapy technologies market segmented by end user will arise in the life sciences companies segment, which will gain $6,002.0 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the cell therapy technologies market segmented by process will arise in the cell processing segment, which will gain $3,497.7 million of global annual sales by 2027. The cell therapy technologies market size will gain the most in the USA at $739.6 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the cell therapy technologies market include focus on developing innovative products, using advanced technologies, development of innovative cell therapies, investing in manufacturing facility, and partnerships and collaborations.



Player-adopted strategies in the cell therapy technologies market include securing regulatory approvals, launch of new solutions, strategic acquisitions, and strategic collaboration and partnerships.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12 geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.

Description:



Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for cell therapy technologies? How does the market relate to the overall economy; demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The cell therapy technologies market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider cell therapy technologies market; and compares it with other markets.



The report covers the following chapters

Introduction and Market Characteristics

Brief introduction to the segmentations covered in the market, definitions and explanations about the cell therapy technologies market.

Key Trends

Highlights the major trends shaping the global cell therapy technologies market. This section also highlights likely future developments in the market.

Global Market Size and Growth

Global historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis

Historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Market Segmentation

Contains the market values (2017-2032) and analysis for each segment by product, by cell type, by process and by end user in the market.

Regional Market Size and Growth

Regional market size (2022), historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.

Competitive Landscape

Details on the competitive landscape of the market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions, which have shaped the market in recent years.

. Market Opportunities And Strategies

Describes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research, with information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets.

Conclusions And Recommendations

This section includes recommendations for cell therapy technologies providers in terms of product/service offerings geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix

This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 294 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $3557.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $14703.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Lonza Group AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Merck KGaA

Terumo Corporation

Danaher Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n8gvi7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment