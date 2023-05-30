New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitute Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Country Analysis By Type, Procedure, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463397/?utm_source=GNW



The US dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is projected to reach US$ 12,769.00 million by 2028 from US$ 6,824.56 million in 2022; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2028. Factors such as the increasing burden of periodontal diseases and oral cancer and the increase in demand for dental cosmetic procedures are the key driving factors for the growth of the US dental membrane and bone graft substitute market. Whereas limitations and misconceptions associated with of reimbursement policies are hindering the growth of the US dental membrane and bone graft substitute market during the forecast period.



Cosmetic dentistry can be a ray of hope for patients and practitioners, as individuals undergoing these procedures gain confidence through a winning smile, and cosmetic dentists attain high patient satisfaction and loyalty from their work.The number of dental implantation procedures and surgeries performed has increased significantly in the US due to the aging of the population.



According to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, the US alone spent ~US$ 2.75 billion annually on cosmetic dentistry in 2021. Although patients in their 30s represented the largest segment inquiring about cosmetic dentistry procedures, interest spanned almost every generation. According to the OnePoll survey of 2,000 people in US, 7 in 10 felt insecure about their teeth; 57% of Americans covered their mouth when laughing because of insecurities about their teeth, and 1 in 4 had received a negative comment about their teeth from a significant other or a coworker. Almost two-thirds of Americans wished that they could change something about their teeth. Such insecurity may be the reason for an increase in the number of cosmetic dentistry procedures performed annually in the US. The growing demand for dental cosmetic procedures also reflects patients’ willingness to pay for these procedures. According to the Cosmetic Dentistry: State of the Industry Report, an average patient spent US$ 4,336 on cosmetic dentistry in 2019 in the US. Losing a tooth can change the appearance of the entire mouth as it opens and closes, thus bone grafting is necessary for cosmetic dentistry to achieve a desirable result. A bone graft can prevent further degradation while allowing certain cosmetic restorations. Therefore, an upsurge in demand for cosmetic dentistry is favoring the dental membrane and bone graft substitute market.



The US dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is segmented on the basis of type, procedure, and end-user.Based on type, the US dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is further segmented into dental bone graft substitutes, dental barrier membranes, grafting procedures, and dental soft tissue regeneration.



The grafting procedures segment is held the largest market share of the US dental membrane and bone graft substitute market in 2022. However, the dental soft tissue regeneration segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecasted period.



Based on procedure, the US dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is segmented into dental barrier membrane and grafting procedures.The grafting procedures segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on end-user, the US dental membrane and bone graft substitute market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. The dental clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2022 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources associated with this report on the US US dental membrane and bone graft substitute market are the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR), American Dental Education Association (ADEA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

