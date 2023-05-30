Europe Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Growth and Forecasts Report 2023-2028: Increasing Demand for Single-Serve Coffee

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Coffee Pods and Capsules Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European Coffee Pods and Capsules Market will grow at 6.8% CAGR in the next five years.



Over the past few years, the growth drivers of coffee pods and capsules in Europe have been a combination of convenience, premium positioning, brand experience, and the manufacturers' ability to innovate and provide new products.



Moreover, the coffee pod machines' popularity in significant markets such as the United Kingdom is significantly increasing, owing to a rise in the average retail selling price of coffee, which is driving the coffee pod market growth in the country. Consumers from significant countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and other nations tend to possess their coffee machines at home, resulting in frequent purchases and usage of coffee pods at the household level. On the other hand, many consumers are switching from instant coffee to more premium options, such as fresh ground coffee pods, coffee beans, and flavored coffees. Consumers often prefer flavored coffee pods for other novel tastes and unique flavors. These factors tend to boost the sales of coffee pods during the study period.



Europe Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Single-serve Coffee



The rise in demand for single-serve coffee, owing to the convenience of use, is driving the need for coffee pods and capsules. Conventional forms of coffee, like coffee pods and capsules, are becoming popular among consumers in the region. These coffee pods and capsules are extensively used to prepare decent coffee at home in less time. The penetration rates of single-serve coffee brewers in European households, especially in Western Europe, have recently increased. Moreover, with the increasing purchasing power of consumers, they are quick to spend more on coffee and other related beverages.



Additionally, the demand for coffee machines is increasing, leading to an upsurge in demand for coffee pods and capsules used in various coffee machines. Nespresso is a widely used coffee machine in Europe. Companies are also introducing their products in ways that are compatible with Nespresso machines.

Increasing interest towards flavored and specialty coffee.



Consumers often prefer roasted coffee pods with flavored elements such as caramel, vanilla, and other familiar flavors and capsules for their taste. This shift in demand is observed to experience flavored coffee, which they consume in out-of-home coffee retail establishments spread across the region. Moreover, these pods and capsules are extensively retailed in supermarkets and hypermarkets, propelling the capsules and pod sales in the area. Moreover, Supermarkets/hypermarkets have abundant choices across brands and functionality. These markets sell pods and capsules in a pre-determined price range, providing high-quality coffee. Supermarkets have also been offering an increasing range of coffee with unique characteristics, such as single origins. The comprehensive product visibility at these supermarkets and hypermarkets boosted the consumer base, further escalating the rising sales of coffee pods and capsules.



Europe Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Competitor Analysis



European coffee pods and capsules are a competitive market with many international and regional players. The market is fragmented, and the major players operating in the market are Nestle SA, Luigi Lavazza SpA, Starbucks Corporation, and JAB Holding Company, among others.

Nestle SA holds a significant share of the market compared to other players. The major companies are entering partnerships and expanding their facilities across the region to strengthen their consumer base and maintain their positions in the market. Partnerships and joint ventures are the most adopted strategies that enable significant players to increase control over competitive pricing and gain a competitive advantage. Product innovation catering to consumer demands is another frequently opted for by companies.

