B2B Healthcare E-Commerce Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Use of E-Commerce in Medical Services Set to Boost Growth

The global B2B healthcare e-commerce market reached a value of nearly $31,078.8 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.0% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $31,078.8 million in 2022 to $78,176.1 million in 2027 at a rate of 20.3%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2027 and reach $181,298.6 million in 2032.



Growth in the historic period resulted from boost in wearables and other digital health tools, a rise in digital payments, an increased internet penetration and the COVID-19 pandemic. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period included a lack of data security.



Going forward, increasing use of e-commerce in medical services, government initiatives and increasing demand for medical supplies from health institutions will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the B2B healthcare e-commerce market in the future include privacy concerns and challenges related to technical reliability and appropriateness.



The B2B healthcare e-commerce market is segmented by type into drugs and medical devices. The medical devices market was the largest segment of the B2B healthcare e-commerce market segmented by type, accounting for 63.2% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the medical devices segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the B2B healthcare e-commerce market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 21.1% during 2022-2027.



The B2B healthcare e-commerce market is segmented by application into telemedicine, caregiving services and medical consultation. The medical consultation market was the largest segment of the B2B healthcare e-commerce market segmented by application, accounting for 56.4% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the caregiving services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the B2B healthcare e-commerce market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 21.0% during 2022-2027.



The B2B healthcare e-commerce market is segmented by end user into hospitals, clinics and others. The clinics market was the largest segment of the B2B healthcare e-commerce market segmented by end user, accounting for 51.8% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the other end-users segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the B2B healthcare e-commerce market segmented by end user, at a CAGR of 21.7% during 2022-2027.



North America was the largest region in the B2B healthcare e-commerce market, accounting for 46.0% of the total in 2022. It was followed by Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the B2B healthcare e-commerce market will be South America and Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 25.5% and 24.5% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and Asia Pacific where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 23.3% and 22.3% respectively.



The global B2B healthcare e-commerce market is highly consolidated, with small number of global players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 50.28% of the total market in 2022. The major companies in the market are focusing on expanding its production capabilities through establishments of new distribution facilities and partnership with reserve holders. McKesson Corporation was the largest competitor with a 11.99% share of the market, followed by Cardinal Health, Inc. with 9.92%, AmerisourceBergen Corporation with 7.52%, Henry Schein, Inc. with 5.76%, Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited with 5.48%, Amazon.com, Inc. with 3.11%, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. with 3.07%, Medline Industries with 3.05%, Medikabazaar with 0.25%, Made-In-China with 0.12%.



The top opportunities in the B2B healthcare e-commerce market segmented by type will arise in the medical devices segment, which will gain $31,521.3 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the B2B healthcare e-commerce market segmented by application will arise in the medical consultation segment, which will gain $25,648.9 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the B2B healthcare e-commerce market segmented by end user will arise in the clinics segment, which will gain $23,106.1 million of global annual sales by 2027. The B2B healthcare e-commerce market size will gain the most in the USA at $14,780.0 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the B2B healthcare e-commerce market include adoption of advanced technologies, increasing use of augmented reality, integration of artificial intelligence, launch of new healthcare applications and increase in acquisition activity among B2B healthcare e-commerce market players.



Player-adopted strategies in the B2B healthcare e-commerce market include focus on expanding services through strategic acquisition and collaboration, enhancing business operations through launch of new platform services, increasing customer satisfaction rate through adoption new and innovative delivery methods and practices.



