Aclarion Announces New Engagement with The London Clinic and London Spine Clinic





The London Clinic is the UK’s most renowned independent, private hospital, established 1932.

The London Spine Clinic is first specialist spinal unit established in England, 1997.

The London Clinic will be Aclarion’s first customer in London.

BROOMFIELD, CO, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today their commercial agreement with the prestigious London Clinic, London, UK. The London Clinic is one of the UK’s largest and most renowned independent hospitals. Based in the heart of London’s medical district, the Clinic has a heritage of investing in the latest technologies and providing exceptional medical care through state-of-the-art facilities.

“With a focus on providing the very best healthcare outcomes, The London Clinic is an ideal customer for Aclarion as the company works to deliver the Nociscan solution to physicians and patients around the world,” said John Sutcliffe MD, Neurosurgeon and Founder of London Spine Clinic. “The engagement with Aclarion will allow London Spine Clinic to continue offering the high-quality care our patients have come to expect. Patients need a careful assessment, diagnosis, and understanding of the different treatment options available to them. Aclarion’s innovative Nociscan solution will enable us to objectively assess biomarkers associated with low back pain and enhance the precision of each diagnosis.”

Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a global healthcare problem, with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. Low back pain has been estimated to affect up to one third of the UK adult population each year. The London Spine Clinic launched in 1997 as the first private specialist spinal unit in England. A multidisciplinary spine center of excellence, it became part of The London Clinic in 2021 to better serve patients.

“The UK is an important global market, and London specifically represents the large, dynamic nature of sophisticated healthcare,” said Ryan Bond, Chief Strategy Officer at Aclarion. “We are pleased to engage with The London Clinic and London Spine Clinic, empowering these leading organizations with our innovative technology. In addition to daily clinical use, we also plan to further our commitment to leading with overwhelming clinical evidence through future post-market trials with these exemplary London-based customers.”

For more information about The London Clinic, please visit: www.thelondonclinic.co.uk

For more information about the London Spine Clinic, please visit: www.londonspineclinic.com

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclosure

The information stated above was prepared by Aclarion and reflects solely the opinion of Aclarion. Nothing in this statement shall be construed to imply any support or endorsement of Aclarion or any of its products by The London Clinic. Mr. Sutcliffe is a shareholder in Aclarion.

Investor Contacts:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

646.823.8656

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contacts:

Jodi Lamberti

SPRIG Consulting

612.812.7477

jodi@sprigconsulting.com