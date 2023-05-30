Brain Health Supplements Market (Product, Dosage Form) - Reach $14.24Bn by 2028 at 11.7% CAGR with Natural Molecules Segment Driving Growth During 2022–2028 | The Insight Partners

New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research report on " Brain Health Supplements Market Size Report, Share, Growth, Scope & Demand Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Application, Dosage Form, Distribution Channel, and Age Category”, the global market size is expected to grow from USD 6,634.31 million in 2021 to USD 14,249.53 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2028.





According to the report published by KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION in 2022, concerns related to mental health have grown during the pandemic, involving suicidal ideation. According to the National Library Medicine, published in 2022, ~50.9% suffered from anxiety, 57.4% from stress, and 58.6% from depression during the health crisis in Mexico. Furthermore, in 2018, before the pandemic, the rate of anxiety disorder was 14.3% in the Mexican population, followed by mood disorders at 9.2%. However, during the pandemic, the anxiety rate increased to 48% while the incidence of depression rose to 18%. These conditions led to greater awareness of mental disorders among people, triggering the demand for brain health supplements. The nutrition insight article revealed that nearly two-thirds (62%) of French people paid more attention to their health during the pandemic.





Global Brain Health Supplements Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Danone SA, Health Via Modern Nutrition Inc., LIQUID HEALTH, INC., Natural Factors, Unilever PLC, Peak Nootropics, Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd., Quincy Bioscience, Procera Health, and Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. are key companies operating in the global brain health supplements market. Leading players focus on expanding and diversifying their market presence and clientele, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In October 2021 , Danone India launched AptaGrow—a health drink for children from the age group of 3–6 years. The product will be available in chocolate and vanilla flavors. It is a scientifically designed health drink with 37 nutrients that include a unique blend of prebiotics & DHA for the physical and cognitive development of children.

In January 2022 , HVMN Inc. launched H.V.M.N. Ketone 2.0 (Ketone-IQ). Pre-sales begin in November 2021, followed by a public launch in January 2022. The new product delivers clean energy to power the brain and body.





Global Brain Health Supplements Market Share Report, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 6,634.31 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 14,249.53 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 265 No. of Tables 219 No. of Charts & Figures 96 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Application, Dosage Form, Distribution Channel, and Age Category Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Danone SA, Health Via Modern Nutrition Inc., LIQUID HEALTH, INC., Natural Factors, Unilever PLC, Peak Nootropics, Purelife bioscience Co., Ltd., Quincy Bioscience, Procera Health, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.





Increasing Prevalence of Major Depressive Disorders Boosts Overall Global Brain Health Supplements Market Growth:

Depression, which is a common mental disorder, is different from normal mood fluctuations and temporary emotional responses to challenges faced every day. When depression is recurrent with moderate or severe intensity, it may become a severe health issue. It can hamper the performance of affected individuals in homes, workplaces, schools, etc. People suffering from depression are also likely to attempt suicide. According to estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO), 5% of adults (~280 million) suffer from depression globally. Further, according to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), in the US, ~14.8 million adults aged 18 and above (i.e., 6.0% of the total adult population) had at least one major depressive episode with serious impairment in 2020.

Cases of chronic depression are increasing in Europe. According to Eurostat, in 2019, 7.2% of European Union (EU) citizens had chronic depression. In European Union (EU), 12.2% of people in Portugal reported having chronic depression in 2019, followed by Sweden (11.7%), and Germany and Croatia (11.6% each). Per the data published by KPMG International, the prevalence of depression is higher in Asia Pacific compared to the rest of the world, especially in the younger population. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), there is growing evidence about the role of nutrients in mental health . The adequate consumption of nutrients contributes to better overall health and mental health. Hence, the optimum supply of nutrients as adjunctive therapy to antidepressants is essential for adequate brain functioning. Thus, the growing prevalence of major depressive disorders is driving the growth of the brain health supplements market.

Depression is one of the leading mood disorders among the US adult population. According to National Center for Health Statistics, 18.5% of US adults are suffering from depression, and ~20 million adults experienced depression symptoms in 2019. According to the US Government Publishing Office, Washington 2021, the US military spends ~100 million every year on procuring drugs enhancing brain capacity. These drugs are used under specific conditions to better the scores on cognitive tests and improve sleep for up to 90 hours; due to continuous training activities or deployments, military personnel often find it challenging to have restorative sleep in these stressful environments. Key players in the brain health supplement market are taking initiatives to meet the growing demand for brain health supplements. For example, Health Via Modern Nutrition Inc., alongside the US military and top universities, developed Ketone-IQ, a nutritional brain supplement. This energy drink provides improved cognition and health.





Global Brain Health Supplements Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product , the brain health supplements market is segmented as natural molecules, herbal extracts, and vitamins & minerals. The natural molecules segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 in brain health supplements, and the herbal extracts segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Based on application, the brain health supplements market is segregated into memory enhancement, attention & focus, depression & mood, sleep & recovery, antiaging & longevity, and others. The memory enhancement segment led the brain health supplements market in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Based on dosage form , the brain health supplements market is segmented into tablets, capsules, and others. The capsules segment led the market in 2021; however, the others segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during 2022–2028. The brain health supplements market, by distribution channel, is segregated into supermarket & hypermarket, drug store, online, and others. The supermarket & hypermarket segment led the brain health supplements market in 2021, and the online segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during 2022–2028. In terms of age category, the brain health supplements market is segmented into children, adults, and elderly people. The adults segment dominated the market in 2021, and it is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.









