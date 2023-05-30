Global Sports Drink Market Report 2023: Increasing Inclination Towards Physical Fitness Drives Growth

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Drink Market by Type, Packaging Type, Application, Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sports drinks market size was $13,668.7 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $21,969.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Market Players

GNC Holdings, LLC

PepsiCo, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

The Jel Sert Company

The Coca-Cola Company

Abbott Laboratories

Suntory Holdings Limited

Red Bull GmbH

The Kraft Heinz Company

AriZona Beverages USA, LLC

Xtreme Energy Group Ltd

PacificHealth Labs

GU Energy Labs

Monster Beverage Corporation

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Sports drinks help to provide the right balance of carbohydrates and are rapidly absorbed from the small intestine. Sports drinks contain carbohydrates, electrolytes, minerals, & flavoring agents; are alleged to optimize hydration before or after physical activity; and improve athletic performance.

There are different types of sports drinks offered by the manufacturers. With the increase in the number of sports activities in developing countries such as India and Brazil, the manufacturers are offering innovative flavors with added health benefits to cater to the increasing demand for sports drinks.



The market in LAMEA offers lucrative growth opportunities for operating players, owing to the presence of countries such as Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. The increase in adoption of the western lifestyle, surge in population, and rise in disposable income of consumers majorly drive the growth of the sports drinks market.

Moreover, an increase in awareness regarding sports drinks and their associated benefits has further led to the growth of the market. Developing regions offer potential growth opportunities to market players for launching innovative sports drinks. Moreover, countries in Asia-Pacific, such as India, and China are anticipated to unfold attractive business opportunities, owing to an increase in awareness regarding sports drinks and their health benefits.



Sports drinks, one of the popular energy supplements, are commonly available as supplementary products in convenience stores alongside other food grocery products. As a result, the growth in retail infrastructure has given these drinks the momentum to grow.

Furthermore, the expansion of wellness & fitness centers as well as exercise parks resulted in an increase in the intake of sports drinks for energy-building purposes. In addition, the surge in the availability of sports drinks via online retailers has attracted more revenue, as it is easier for consumers to compare and choose food items with appropriate ingredients from various other beverages. In addition, the rise in marketing & communication strategies for such drinks on various television and digital media are expected to contribute to substantial revenue generation during the forecast period.



During physical activity, the human body requires electrolytes and water for better performance as well as to maintain body temperature. With the increase in awareness about sports drinks, consumers are inclining toward isotonic, hypertonic, and hypotonic drinks to rehydrate the body which is expected to propel the growth of the market.



Many engaged stakeholders in the sports drinks market depend on other suppliers of raw materials and ingredients to produce their sports drinks. Adulteration is a real risk with sports nutrition & drinks. The most common adulterants used in sports drinks include stimulants and steroids, which pose health risks and are among the many substances on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) list of athletically banned substances.

This can cause severe harm to the consumers, and in such cases, the products can be recalled. This creates an unfavorable image of the sports drink in the minds of the people, which pushes them toward more natural and healthier substitutes. Regularly consumed drinks such as coconut water, and other fruit to name a few, are also rich in the electrolyte, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals acting as natural substitutes for sports drinks, which provides tough competition to the sports drinks market and can hamper the overall growth of the market.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the sports drink market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing sports drink market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the sports drink market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global sports drink market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 315 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $13668.7 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $21969.7 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The rise in consumption of natural sports drinks

Increasing Inclination towards Physical Fitness

The rise in the number of athletes and sportspersons

Fluid Electrolytes for Health and Performance

Restraints

Counterfeit and low-quality products affecting the market

Product recalls and availability of substitutes

Opportunities

Rise of social media and digital marketing to aid in increasing awareness about the Sports drinks

Increase in demand from developing economies

Key Market Segments

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Sub Type

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

By Type

Hypertonic

Isotonic

Hypotonic

By Packaging Type

PET Bottles

Cans

By Application

Athletes

Casual Consumers

Lifestyle User

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52bbed

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment