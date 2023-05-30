The North America industrial PPE market size is expected to grow from US$ 19,815.30 million in 2022 to US$ 27,825.74 million by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028

New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Industrial PPE Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Material, and End-Use Industry, Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463394/?utm_source=GNW





A rise in penetration of smartphones and the internet, easy access to emerging technologies, a surge in purchasing power, and convenience provided by online retail shopping platforms from anywhere at any time are a few of the major factors bolstering the growth of e-commerce.



Moreover, manufacturers have partnered with online retailers such as Amazon and Alibaba to deliver bulk industrial products such as personal protective equipment to industries and individual consumers. According to the US Department of Commerce Retail Indicator Division, e-commerce sales in the US reached US$ 870 billion in 2021, up by 14.2% from 2020. Furthermore, online sales for healthcare and personal care products grew by 67.9% in 2021 than 2019.



There is robust competition among the retailers of industrial personal protective equipment due to tremendous demand for PPE across various industries including construction, oil & gas, mining, manufacturing, and healthcare coupled with changing consumer shopping preferences.There are different types of retail channels such as supermarkets & hypermarkets, brand stores, departmental stores, independent stores, and e-commerce websites that offer a variety of products of different brands in the North America industrial PPE market.



Some of the retailers operate globally whereas some operate at a regional level.Consumers prefer specific retail channels based on the number of brands available, discounts and offers, digital presence, and overall shopping experience.



Based on these factors, retailers and e-commerce players in the North America industrial PPE market adopt various strategies to stay competitive in the market, expand their customer base, and boost their sales. Hence, fueling the north America industrial PPE market growth.



The North America industrial PPE market is segmented into type, material, end-use industry, and distribution channel.Based on material, the North America industrial PPE market growth is segmented into natural rubber, vinyl, polyethylene, nitrile, and others.



The natural rubber segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, whereas the nitrile segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.Natural rubber or latex is used for designing hand protection equipment such as gloves and guards as a barrier material for protection against heat, cuts, and flames.



Natural rubber has high elasticity, and it improves the grip of gloves.Natural rubber PPE are used in construction, automotive, lumber & millwork, and metalworking & foundry, among other industries.



Natural rubber can also withstand extreme temperatures, making it suitable for gloves used in oil & gas and chemicals industries.



Based on country, the North America industrial PPE market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.In 2022, the US accounted for the largest share of the North America industrial PPE market.



The growth of the US industrial PPE market is majorly attributed to stringent government regulations and standards regarding workplace safety that mandate the use of personal protective equipment.In the US, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has set some standards and recommendations to assist industries in providing a safe and healthful workplace.



The Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) requires employers across industries such as oil & gas, construction, chemicals, metalworking, mining, manufacturing, and healthcare to comply with safety and health standards and regulations circulated by OSHA or by a state with an OSHA-approved state plan.



Honeywell International Inc.; Lakeland Industries, Inc.; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; 3M Co.; Ansell Ltd.; VF Corp.; Hultafors Group AB; Aramark; Kimberly-Clark Corp.; and W.L. Gore and Associates, Inc. are among the major players operating in the North America industrial PPE market. These companies have their presence in both developed and developing countries, which provides lucrative opportunities to them for growth.



The overall North America industrial PPE market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the North America industrial PPE market.

