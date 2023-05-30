Global Firewood Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.2%

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Firewood Market by Wood Type, End-user, Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global firewood market was valued at $878.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Market Players

Norestven Ltd.

Woodbioma

Cutting Edge Firewood, LLC.

Wilson Enterprises, Inc.

Wood Step, LDA

Woodmill

Surefire Wood

Lost Coast Forest Products

Premier Firewood Company, LLC,

UAB Vli Timber

Firewood Fuel MK

JB Firewood Co.

Pinnacle Firewood Company

Cornish Firewood

The Log Store Group

Wood is regarded as the first energy source used by humans. It still contributes around 6% of the world's total primary energy supply, making it the most significant single source of renewable energy in existence today. Firewood, charcoal, chips, sheets, pellets, and sawdust are all examples of wood fuel. The specific form employed is determined by elements including source, quantity, quality, and application.

The main usage of energy from solid fuel biomass nowadays is burning wood. In the event of burning wood, heated by other excited atoms, accumulated potential energy (in the form of chemical energy) in the log is released. Dry sawdust, shavings, or wood powder is compressed under high pressure to create wood pellets and other agglomerated energy products.

As a rapidly expanding source of energy, pellets and agglomerates are now the most cost-effective method of converting biomass into fuel. They can be burned directly in domestic and commercial heating systems or utilized to generate power.



Wood fuels come from a variety of sources, such as forests, other forested areas, and trees outside of forests, as well as byproducts from the processing of wood, recovered wood from previous consumers, and processed wood-based fuels. Another significant emergency backup fuel is wood energy. Any socioeconomic society can simply return to using wood energy in times of economic hardship, natural calamities, armed conflict, or a lack of fossil fuel supplies. With concerns over climate change and energy security, wood energy has now entered a new phase of great importance and visibility.



Vulnerable populations in developing countries often have the traits of food insecurity and a heavy reliance on wood as primary cooking fuel. It's a common misconception that wood fuel is the main cause of deforestation.

Firewood's potential position as a contemporary fuel in a renewable, cost-effective energy mix is also obscured by the persistent assumption that it is an outdated energy source. However, firewood can be a sustainable and important source of green energy for both rural and urban areas in developing countries with the right legislative and legal frameworks in place. The vast market for firewood and its widespread availability give prospects for sustainable value chains and employment, which is another justification for boosting this source of energy.



Globally, 795 million people lack adequate nutrition; 98% of these individuals reside in Africa, Asia, and the Pacific, as well as Latin America and the Caribbean. Globally, an estimated 663 million people lacked access to clean, safe drinking water in 2015.

Over 75% of rural households and about 20% of urban households in low- and middle-income nations rely largely on firewood for cooking.

Additionally, sub-Saharan Africa has the largest per capita demand - 0.57 m 3 per person per year - compared to any other region, and overall consumption is still rising. Over 40 million people work in commercial fuelwood and charcoal production for urban centers or 1.2% of the world's workforce.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the firewood market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing firewood market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the firewood market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global firewood market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Customers desire for smaller firewood

Commercialization of the firewood business

Rising energy crises are fostering the demand for firewood

Restraints

Cleanliness and storage of firewood bring difficulties for the users

Dangers from Burning and Creosote

Opportunities

Rising innovation for campers will drive the market growth

Emerging technological changes

Key Market Segments

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

E-Commerce

Business to Business

By Wood Type

Log wood

Wood chips

Pellets

Forestry residues

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Subsegment

Food Services

Power Production

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Austria

Netherlands

Denmark

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Indonesia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

