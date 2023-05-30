Natural Graphite Market is expected to hit USD 24.7 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.4 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Material & Chemical research and business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Natural Graphite Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data, and domain experts have analysed the Natural Graphite Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects the market to grow from USD 15.5 Bn in 2022 to USD 24.7 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.4 percent.



Natural Graphite Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 15.5 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 24.7 Bn. CAGR 6.4 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Type, Application, Mineralogy, Color, Moh Hardness, Source, Properties, and End-Uses Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/188206

The report provides a detailed analysis of the data through segments: Type, Application, Mineralogy, Color, Moh Hardness, Source, Properties, and End-Uses and their multiple sub-segments. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the Natural Graphite Market by value. The report involves investment feasibility, growth drivers, opportunities, and competitive landscape in major geographic regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report analyses the Natural Graphite Key Competitors through their market size and share, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations happening in the market. The report helps new and existing Natural Graphite Market Key Players develop their strategies based on competitive benchmarking included in the report. The data has been collected through primary and secondary research methods. Primary data were gathered from interviews with market leaders and opinions from senior research analysts. Whereas, secondary data were collected from annual reports from the organizations and public records. The Natural Graphite Market data were later analyzed by SWOT analysis, PORTER’s five force model, and PESTLE analysis.

Natural Graphite Market Overview

Natural graphite is a mineral composed of graphitic carbon. It varies considerably in crystallinity. Most of the commercial (natural) graphite is mined and typically contains other minerals. Increased demand for electronics is the prime factor driving the Natural Graphite Market. Continuous improvements and advancements in Natural Graphite Market are lucrative opportunities for new market entrants. The mining and processing of natural graphite have significant environmental impacts, such as deforestation, soil erosion, and water pollution and the price of natural graphite is volatile and is expected to limit the growth of the natural graphite market. Recently, Syrah Resources. launched a new, anode material product for the lithium-ion battery market and signed an agreement with Qingdao Taida-Huarun New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. to supply natural graphite for the production of lithium-ion batteries.

Natural Graphite Market Dynamics

With the increasing demand for Electric vehicles, the use of graphite in the production of lithium-ion batteries is expected to boost market growth. Renewable energy storage systems are increasing day by day. Lithium-ion batteries are a popular choice for the storage of energy, which requires a large number of natural graphite. Growing demand for Natural graphite in the steel industry in developing countries is expected to fuel the Natural Graphite market growth. These Graphites are widely used in the aerospace industry for the production of lightweight composites used in aircraft , which is expected to boost the Natural Graphite industry’s growth. In addition, natural graphite is used as conductors in electronic devices such as smartphones and laptops. Technological advancement in the development of natural graphite with increased efficiency and lower production cost is expected to influence market growth.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/188206

Natural Graphite Market Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region dominated the Natural Graphite market in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. China is the largest producer of natural graphite with its major use in steel, refractory, and battery-making industries. The European market is the second largest market for producing natural graphite. Germany, France, and the UK are the largest markets for natural graphite. Increased demand for natural graphite in the automotive, aerospace, and energy storage industries is expected to boost the natural graphite market growth.

Natural Graphite Market Segmentation

By Type:

Flake Graphite Jumbo Flake Graphite Large Flake Graphite Medium Flake Graphite Fine Flake Graphite

Vein Graphite

Amorphous Graphite





A Flake Graphite is a widely used form of graphite due to a graphite flake is a naturally occurring type of graphite mineral consisting of carbon that has a distinctly flaky morphology and is typically found as discrete flakes. This type of graphite corrodes faster than other forms. Graphite flakes are used as an additive in lubricants and fire-retardant coatings.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/188206

By Mineralogy:

Basal Pinacoid (0001)

Prism (1010)

Pyramid (1011)



By Color:

Grey

Black

Opaque



By Moh Hardness:

Moh1 = Talc

Moh2 = Gypsum

Moh10 = Diamond



By Source:

Marble

Schist

Gneiss



By Properties:

Metallic Properties Thermal Conductivity Electrical Conductivity

Non-Metallic Properties Inertness High Thermal Resistance Lubricity



By End-Uses:

High-Temperature Lubricants

Brushes/ Electrical Motor

Friction Materials

Battery and Fuel Cells

By Application:

Amorphous Graphite Metallurgy Coatings Lubricants Refractories Paint-Production Pencil Production

Crystalline Graphite Lubricants Powder Metallurgy Grinding Wheels Batteries

Synthetic Graphite Aerospace Application Carbon Brushes Graphite Electrodes Moderator Rods in Nuclear Power Plants Batteries



Natural Graphite Key Competitors include:

Syrah Resources

GrafTech International

Northern Graphite

Mason Graphite

Graphite India

Imerys Graphite & Carbon

Focus Graphite

Triton Minerals

Alabama Graphite

SGL Carbon

Asbury Carbons

Showa Denko K.K.

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

Mersen

Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd.

HEG Ltd.

Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd.

Superior Graphite

Qingdao Tianshengda Graphite Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Xinghe Graphite Co. Ltd.

GrafTech International produces graphite for steel, automotive, and aerospace industries. In 2020, the company announced the acquisition of the U.S. business of C/G Electrodes LLC, a manufacturer of graphite electrodes used in the steel industry.

Get the Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/188206

Key questions answered in the Natural Graphite Market are:

What is the Natural Graphite Market?

What was the Natural Graphite Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Natural Graphite Market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Natural Graphite Market?

What are the major restraints for the Natural Graphite Market?

Which segment dominated the Natural Graphite Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Natural Graphite Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in the Natural Graphite Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Natural Graphite Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in the Natural Graphite Market?

Which region dominates the largest market share in the Natural Graphite Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Application, Mineralogy, Color, Moh Hardness, Source, Properties, and End-Uses

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading research firm, has also published the following reports:

Steel Long Products Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 951.60 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.62 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the major steel consumption and High adoption of electric arc furnaces.

Metal Fencing Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 13.74 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.2 percent during the forecast period. Increasing urbanization and growth in the construction industry are driving the demand for metal fencing.

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 5.2 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 10 percent during the forecast period. The versatility of PVC drives its market growth as it caters to diverse Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride industry needs.

Aluminum Cans Recycling Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 4.38 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.7 percent during the forecast period. Technological Advancement in Recycling Technology to boost the Aluminum Cans Recycling Market growth.

Meta Xylene Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 1.97 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.8 percent during the forecast period. The rising emphasis on the recycling economy and sustainability is propelling the growth of PET recycling.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.