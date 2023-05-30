New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Cement for Concrete Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product Type and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463392/?utm_source=GNW



The Europe cement for concrete products market size was valued at US$ 6,023.72 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 8,586.79 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2028.



The raw materials required for the manufacturing of concrete products are cement, sand, gravel, water, etc.Various concrete products can be made with cement such as concrete blocks, concrete pipes, concrete tiles, etc.



Concrete blocks/flags/curbs are common construction materials used in various applications for building and landscaping projects.Concrete blocks, also known as concrete masonry units (CMUs), are large rectangular or square-shaped blocks made of concrete.



They are typically used in the construction of walls, foundations, and other load-bearing structures.



Based on end user, the Europe cement for concrete products market is segmented into residential, commercial, and others.The commercial segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022.



The commercial sector includes sports facilities, schools, colleges, government institutions, hospitals, schools, offices, and other commercial spaces.Concrete products are used for the construction of sports facilities.



Precast sport-specialized components allow general contractors and architects the flexibility to achieve innovative and complex designs with maximized seating.The acoustic performance of the precast structures in schools and colleges enhances noise insulation.



The high thermal mass of concrete means massive conservation of energy in terms of heating and ventilation. The high demand for concrete products by the commercial sector, owing to the rising investment in commercial construction projects, is anticipated to fuel the commercial segment during the forecast period.



Based on country, the Europe cement for concrete products market is segmented into Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and the Rest of Europe.Germany held the largest Europe cement for concrete products market share in 2022.



The major factors driving the cement for concrete products market in Germany are growing construction activities in the country and increasing investments in the construction sector.The construction industry in Germany benefits from a stable economy, investments in construction projects, and a progressive focus on energy efficiency that is supported by the federal government.



The requirement for residential buildings in Germany is growing due to a rise in population and a favorable economic environment.Further, VINCI Highways is planning to work on a contract to upgrade the B247 road between Mühlhausen and Bad Langensalza in Germany.



The work forms part of a 30-year PPP project awarded by DEGES in 2021 to VINCI Highways, a subsidiary of VINCI Concessions. Such developments are contributing to the demand for cement that is used for making different concrete products.



The key players operating in the Europe cement for concrete products market include Aggregate Industries, ACP (Concrete) Ltd, Consolis Group SAS, HeidelbergCement AG, HEBERGER GmbH, Irish Cement Ltd., JP Concrete Products Ltd, Vicat SA, Milbank Concrete Products Ltd, and Atlas Concrete Ltd. Players operating in the Europe cement for concrete products market focus on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand. They are also focusing on strategies such as investments in research and development activities and new product launches.







The overall Europe cement for concrete products market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the Europe cement for concrete products market.

