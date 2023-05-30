The North America commercial wooden interior door applications market is projected to reach US$ 1,840.40 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2028

New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Commercial Wooden Interior Door Applications Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Material, Door Type, Mechanism, and End Use" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463390/?utm_source=GNW





East River Mixed-Use Development in Houston, Texas, US, is a project that involves the construction of commercial, retail, and residential spaces across 150 acres. The phase I of the project, spread over 26 acres, is due for completion in 2023 and is expected to have 300,000 sq. ft. of office space and 100,000 sq. ft. of retail space. The under-construction Madison Yards project is a mixed-use community on ~21 acres of land in Madison, Wisconsin, US. The site is expected to have a hotel, medical/office space (400,000 sq. ft.), Whole Foods Market (50,000 sq. ft.), retail space, restaurants, and entertainment centers. Thus, the rising number of commercial construction projects triggers the adoption of wooden doors in North America, thereby fueling the North America commercial wooden interior door applications market growth.



Per the Global Construction 2030, it is estimated that the volume of construction output would increase by 85% to reach US$ 15.5 trillion by 2030 worldwide. North America is expected to account for a large share of this growth. Investments to renovate old buildings and structures, and increasing inclination toward a greener future are boosting the scope of green buildings, which is further nurturing the construction sector. These factors are cumulatively expected to provide growth opportunities for the North America commercial wooden interior door applications market players.



The North America commercial wooden interior door applications market is segmented on the basis of material, type, mechanism, end use, and country.Based on material, the market is segmented into wood, plywood & blockboard, and MDF & others.



In terms of type, the North America commercial wooden interior door applications market is segmented into panel door, bypass door, bifold door, pocket door, and others.The North America commercial wooden interior door applications market, by mechanism, is segmented into swinging, sliding, folding, and others.



Based on end use, the North America commercial wooden interior door applications market is segmented into academic institutions, HoReCa (i.e., hotels, restaurants, and cafes), and others. Based on country, the North America commercial wooden interior door applications market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.



British Columbia Door Co Ltd, Concept SGA Inc, Every Energy Inc, Jeld-Wen Holding Inc, Marvin Lumber and Cedar Co, Masonite International Corp, Nicks Building Supply Inc, Simpson Door Co, Upstate Door Inc, and Woodgrain Inc are among the key commercial wooden interior door applications market players operating in North America.



The North America commercial wooden interior door applications market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.Exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also helps obtain an overview and forecast of the market with respect to all the market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain analytical insights.



This process includes industry experts such as VPs; business development managers; market intelligence managers; national sales managers; and along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the North America commercial wooden interior door applications market.

