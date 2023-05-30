New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Digital Printing for Corrugated Boards Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Printing Inks and End-Use Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463388/?utm_source=GNW



The North America digital printing for corrugated boards market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,716.13 million in 2022 to US$ 2,753.82 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028.



The digitally printed corrugated boards are used by various end- use industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and cosmetics, and others.Digital printing packaging helps deliver superior performance and sophisticated aesthetics that appeal to beauty consumers worldwide.



Digital printing packaging solutions such as labels, cartons, rigid boxes, and tubes are widely used in the personal care & cosmetics industry, as these solutions deliver the product’s natural and contemporary look.



Based on end-use industry, the North America digital printing for corrugated boards market is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, and others.The pharmaceuticals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022.



In the pharmaceuticals industry, the concept of the emerging personalized medicine concept involves tailoring tailored medical treatment to for each patient.This It enables spurs the the on-demand for personalized design and production of flexible formulations with personalized customized dosages, shapes, sizes, drug release, and multi-drug combinations.



When a drug is set to be sold in multiple countries, it needs tomust be adequately packaged packed to accommodate the regulatory requirements for distribution.Hence, many pharmaceutical enterprises look forseek digital technology for packaging solutions such as blister packaging.



Blister packaging solution terminates packaging complexity and allows it to operate effectively. With blister production decoupled from packaging, the process of customizing and supplying products quickly and efficiently is assured. The digital printing system prints the exact number of sealed blank blisters in line with the market demand, ; and thethis benefits such as pharma packaging able to reinforceby reinforcing brand preference, facilitate facilitating consumption, improve improving compliance, and also limiting the dosing errors. Further, there is a massive demand for digital printing for corrugated boards solutions such as folded cartons, syringe labels, and digitally printed protective cartons in the pharmaceutical industry.



Based on country, the North America digital printing for corrugated boards market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.The North America digital printing for corrugated boards market share for the US was the largest in 2022.



The countries such as the US dominate the North American digital printing for corrugated boards market.In the US, the food & beverage and e-commerce industries have seen significant development, as these industries are end users of labeling and packaging.



According to the US Department of Commerce, in 2021, the total e-commerce sales in the US reached US$ 959.5 billion, an 18.3% year-over-year increase from US$ 811.6 billion in 2020. In addition, the US government implemented the roadmap to reduce US food waste by 20% through different approaches such as the diversion ofdiversifying food-to-food banks, education and outreach, and efforts to standardize date markings on food labels. Smart packaging is typically equipped with QR, RFID, and NFC codestechnologies. Therefore, the increasing usage use of smart labeling is expected to propel the growth of the digital printing for corrugated boards market in the country.



The key players operating in the North America digital printing for corrugated boards market include The Boxmaker Inc, Nosco Inc, Printpack Inc, Elanders AB, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi Plc, Xerox Holdings Corp, Quad/Graphics Inc, DS Smith Plc, and DuPont are among the key players operating in the North America digital printing for corrugated boards market.Players operating in the North America digital printing for corrugated boards market focus on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand.



They are also focusing on strategies such as investments in research and development activities and new product launches.



The overall North America digital printing for corrugated boards market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the North America digital printing for corrugated boards market.

