Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Report 2023: Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Other Genetic Disorders Fuels the Sector

Dublin, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global genome editing or genome engineering market is expected to grow from $6.11 billion in 2022 to $7.20 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The genome editing or genome engineering market is expected to grow to $14.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.5%.

Major players in the genome editing/genome engineering market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck Group, Genscript Biotech Corp, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., Lonza Group AG, Editas Medicine Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Agilent Technologies Inc., Intellia Therapeutics, bluebird bio Inc., Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Precision BioSciences, PerkinElmer Inc., and Cellectis S.A.

Genome editing is a technique that enables scientists to alter the DNA of numerous organisms, including plants, bacteria, and animals. With the help of genome editing technologies, researchers would alter DNA, changing physical characteristics like eye colour and the risk of contracting diseases. Genome editing is used in animal models and cells in research labs to understand diseases.



The main type of product and services of genome editing/genome engineering are reagents and consumables, software and systems, services. The reagents and consumables are used at specific locations in the genome of a target organism to cause breaks, repairs, or mismatches involving endogenous mechanisms to cause specific changes in DNA sequence. Consumables are items that can be used up until they run out and then need to be disposed of.

A compound or substance that can speed up a reaction is called a reagent. The technology used are Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR), Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nuclease (TALEN), Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFN), antisense, and other technologies, which are applied in cell line engineering, genetic engineering, diagnostic applications, drug discovery and development, and other applications, that are used by biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, academic and government research institutes.



Technological advancements in gene editing are a key trend gaining popularity in the genome editing or genome engineering market. Major companies operating in the genome editing/genome engineering market is concentrating on creating innovative technology solutions to improve their position.

For instance, in May 2022, Kyoto University and Institute of Evolutionary Biology (CSIC-Universitat Pompeu Fabra), a Spain-based research university focused on evolutionary biology, researchers unveiled a quick and effective method for editing genes in insects. Direct parental CRISPR (DIPA-CRISPR), a simple and effective method, involves injecting materials into developing eggs in female adults rather than embryos. The novel technique enables researchers to avoid microinjecting CRISPR material into insect embryos.



North America was the largest region in the genome editing/genome engineering market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the genome editing/genome engineering market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the genome editing/genome engineering market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rise in the prevalence of cancer and other genetic disorders is expected to propel the growth of the genome editing/genome engineering market going forward. Cancer is a condition wherein a few of the body's cells grow out of control and spread to other body regions. Genome editing can quickly engineer immune cells and oncolytic viruses for cancer therapeutic applications.

For instance, in February 2022, according to an article published by World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based United Nations health agency, nearly 10 million deaths, or nearly one in six deaths, were caused by cancer in 2020, making it the leading cause of death worldwide.

Further, in June 2022, according to a report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US-based national public health agency, 1,752,735 new cases of invasive cancer in total, 863,830 in women and 888,905 in men were reported in the US in 2019. The incidence rate for all cancers was 439 per 100,000 people in the general population. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of cancer and other genetic disorders is driving the growth of the genome editing/ genome engineering market.



The genome editing market includes revenues earned by entities by cell line engineering, animal genetic engineering, plant genetic engineering. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.2 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $14.22 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Characteristics



3. Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Trends And Strategies



4. Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market



5. Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market, Segmentation By Product And Service, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Reagents And Consumables

Software And Systems

Services

6.2. Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)

Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nuclease (TALEN)

Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFN)

Antisense

Other Technologies

6.3. Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Cell Line Engineering

Genetic Engineering

Diagnostic Applications

Drug Discovery And Development

Other Applications

6.4. Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic And Government Research Institutes

7. Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

