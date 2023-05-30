New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe and Middle East & Africa Cardiac Microcatheters Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Indication, End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06463386/?utm_source=GNW



The Europe and Middle East & Africa cardiac microcatheter market was valued at US$ 95.76 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 136.05 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2028. High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and growing use of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) for treating chronic total occlusions (CTO) are among the key factors contributing to the growth of the Europe and Middle East & Africa cardiac microcatheter market size. The Europe and Middle East & Africa cardiac microcatheter market trends include new product approvals, launches, and awareness in the field of cardiac microcatheters.



Microcatheter is defined as a small-diameter catheter that is used in minimally invasive procedures for delivering devices.Its small build makes it ideal for navigating complex vasculature within the human body.



It is used for guidewire support, exchanges, access distal anatomy, cross lesions, delivering therapeutic embolic, injecting contrast media, and performing other procedures in complex endovascular procedures. Microcatheters are also commonly used in percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).



Growing Use of Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) for Treating Chronic Total Occlusions (CTO)



Chronic total occlusion (CTO) is a complete or near-complete blockage of one or more coronary arteries.The blockage usually lasts approximately three months due to plaque build-up within a coronary artery.



As per the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), CTOs are found in approximately one-third of patients undergoing angiography. According to Eurostat, 1.0 million transluminal coronary angioplasty surgeries and 138,000 cardiac bypass surgeries were performed in 2020. Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), the most difficult percutaneous procedure for the treatment of CTO, leads to successful recanalization of CTO.



There has been significant progress in the treatment of chronic total occlusions (CTO) over the past decade, owing to the approvals and launches, particularly in Europe and Middle East & Africa.However, the launch of new devices and technical & strategic refinements in the procedures to combat CTOs are still improving in the regions.



Microcatheters are used as a coronary interventional tool.This tool provides a therapeutic approach to complex coronary interventions such as bifurcation lesions, tortuous anatomy, ostial location, coronary calcification, angled takeoffs, and chronic total occlusion (CTO), which is growing among cardiologists across Europe and Middle East & Africa.



Terumo’s FineCross MG microcatheter integrates cross ability and guidewire support for the treatment of challenging cases involving tortuous vessels, CTO, bifurcations, and severely stenosed and calcified lesions.



According to Europa Group, dual-lumen microcatheters (DLMC) have become indispensable tools in the context of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) for the treatment of chronic total occlusion (CTO).DLMC allows the preservation and management of bifurcated coronary branches within or near the CTO body.



It also enables the usage of collateral selection, antegrade dissection and re-entry, modified parallel wiring, and retrograde negotiation of the distal CTO cap.



Therefore, the growing usage of percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) for treating chronic total occlusion (CTO) is driving the Europe and Middle East & Africa cardiac microcatheter market.



Indication-Based Insights



Based on indication, the Europe and Middle East & Africa cardiac microcatheter market is bifurcated into general peripheral vascular and coronary.The coronary segment accounted for a larger market share in 2022.



Moreover, the same segment is expected to register a higher CAGR of the Europe and Middle East & Africa cardiac microcatheter market share during the forecast period.



End User-Based Insights



Based on end user, the Europe and Middle East & Africa cardiac microcatheter market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.The hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022.



However, the specialty clinics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of the Europe and Middle East & Africa cardiac microcatheter market during the forecast period.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the Europe and Middle East & Africa cardiac microcatheter market are National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI); Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation; and World Health Organization (WHO).

