Actuate Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

CHICAGO and FORT WORTH, Texas, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (Actuate), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today four presentations from scientific collaborators at the upcoming American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place June 2 - 6, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois.

The abstracts are currently available on the ASCO meeting website . The posters will be available online at https://actuatetherapeutics.com/news-media/ following the presentations.

Poster Presentation Details:



In silico approaches to patient selection: Credentialing elraglusib as a novel treatment in metastatic melanoma resistant to checkpoint inhibitors.

Presentation Type: Poster Presentation

Date/Time: Saturday, June 3, 2023, 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Presenter: Joseph McDermott, Lantern Pharma Inc., Dallas TX

Abstract Number: 3079

Phase 2 study of elraglusib (9-ING-41), a glycogen synthase kinase-3b inhibitor, in combination with gemcitabine plus nab-paclitaxel (GnP) in patients with previously untreated advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

Presentation Type: Online Publication

Presenter: Dr. Devalingam Mahalingam, Northwestern University, Chicago, IL

Abstract Number: e16289

Plasma cytokine profiles and survival outcomes in the 1801 phase 1/2 clinical trial of 9-ING-41 (elraglusib) in patients with advanced cancer.

Presentation Type: Online Publication

Presenter: Taylor Weiskittel, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN

Abstract Number: e14555

GSK-3 inhibitor elraglusib (9-ING-41) to enhance tumor-infiltrating immune cell activation in tumor biopsies and synergize with anti-PD-L1 in a murine model of colorectal cancer.

Presentation Type: Online Publication

Presenter: Dr. Wafik S. El-Deiry, Brown University, Providence, RI

Abstract Number: e15138

About Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.

Actuate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for high impact cancers and inflammatory diseases. Actuate’s lead drug, elraglusib (a novel GSK-3 inhibitor), targets molecular pathways in cancer that are involved in promoting tumor growth and resistance to conventional cancer drugs such as chemotherapy. Elraglusib is also emerging as a mediator of anti-tumor immunity through the inhibition of multiple immune checkpoints and the regulation of immune cell function. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.actuatetherapeutics.com.

