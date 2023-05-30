Larkspur Biosciences to Participate in the 2023 BIO International Convention

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larkspur Biosciences, a biotechnology company building the next precision immunotherapies to outsmart cancer, announced that they will be participating in the 2023 BIO International Convention being held June 5-8 at the Boston Convention & Exhibit Center, Boston, MA.



The Larkspur team will be meeting with potential strategic partners and collaborators to discuss how their approach targets the unique ways that tumors hijack the immune system. This includes the company’s lead program, a cutting-edge approach to lipid remodeling to uncloak tumors, as well as its first-in-class program targeting Pin1, a key mechanism of fibroblast differentiation to activate immune cells. Larkspur is also actively seeking partners for our first-in-class B cell checkpoint antibody program.

The team invites registered attendees to participate via the BIO One-On-One platform to facilitate meetings and partnering opportunities using this link.

About Larkspur Biosciences

Larkspur Biosciences is building the next precision immunotherapies to outsmart cancer. Larkspur’s approach targets the unique ways that tumors hijack the immune system by developing precision immunotherapies for molecularly defined patient populations in order to overcome these bottlenecks. The company is advancing its first-in-class programs to outsmart the tumor and enable robust and sustained immune responses in colorectal cancer (CRC) and beyond. LarkX, the company’s discovery platform, leverages tumor genetics and immune phenotypes from patient-derived data to fuel its pipeline and offers the opportunities to address multiple types of cancer. Visit us at www.Larkspur.bio and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

